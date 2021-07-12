Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Sports Commission have turned down the request by ZIFA to permit the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup.The tournament was suspended for the second time earlier this month following a surge in the Covid-19 cases and the subsequent declaration of Level 4 Lockdown by the Government.Sports Commission Acting Director General, Sebastian Garikai, informed ZIFA in a correspondence this week that it was still not safe for football to be played.The country is currently battling a third wave of Covid-19 and the Government have extended the lockdown period by another two weeks. ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League believe they had put in place satisfactory measures to mitigate the spread of the disease.The ZIFA office recently applied to the Sports Commission seeking permission to pave the way for the second round of the Chibuku Super Cup. However, Sports Commission Acting Director, Garikai, said all sporting activities have been put on hold and will only be reviewed after July 26."The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby gives you notice that your application for permission for the continuation of the Chibuku Super Cup HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED."Please stand advised that this is in light of the continued surge in Covid-19 infections which have resulted in the extension of the Level 4 lockdown by another two (2) weeks."In the interest of public health and safety ALL incoming and outgoing sports tours are hereby suspended with immediate effect."Your NSA is requested to check with the SRC after the 26th of July 2021 in the event of a probable review. The SRC will continue to liaise with Government in that regard."Please abide by this suspension without exception," wrote Garikai in response to ZIFA's request.Covid-19 cases have been on the rise this month, with 3 110 positive cases and 58 deaths recorded yesterday alone. The Chibuku Super Cup witnessed a 600 percent increase in cases when the tournament was allowed to resume for the first time last month.The Sports Commission is encouraging all national associations to embrace vaccination."In the meantime, national sports associations are urged to encourage their members to undergo vaccination, particularly those with members participating at national level."All enquiries should be directed to the SRC in writing. Be guided accordingly."