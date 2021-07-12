Sikandar Raza is back!

News / National

by Staff reporter

All-rounder, Sikandar Raza, who has been out due to sickness since March, has been selected for Zimbabwe's first One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh to be played on Friday in Harare.Raza has been sidelined since March because of a bone marrow infection.This will be the first of three ODI matches to be held under Covid-19 restrictions, at Harare Sports Club. The other two matches will be held on July 18 and 20.The series pitting Zimbabwe against Bangladesh is part of the Super League that is serves as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.The 13-team league competition will see the top seven sides, plus India as the hosts, qualify directly for the World Cup, while the remaining five teams, along with five Associate sides, will play in a qualifier tournament from which two other teams will go through to the global showcase.In this match, Zimbabwe will be captained by Brendon Taylor, and the team will be without captain and batsman Sean Williams and top order batsman Craig Ervine, who both missed the one-off Test against Bangladesh.The duo did not play due to Covid-19 after they came into contact with someone who tested positive for the deadly virus. Williams and Ervine had to self-isolate, at home.Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson Darlington Majonga said Raza's return was a boost for the squad, while they are working with Williams and Ervine, who tested negative for Covid-19, to complete medicals so that they join the team."Although the duo (Williams and Ervine) returned negative coronavirus test results this week, the ZC medical team is making frantic efforts to ensure the two senior players first complete further health and fitness assessments before they can be allowed to join the squad in the bio-secure bubble."Zimbabwe however received a timely boost with the return to the team of Sikandar Raza who had been side-lined by a bone marrow infection since March," said Majonga.He said there are three debutants namely batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani, batsman Dion Myers and batsman Milton Shumba who might earn their first cap.Majonga said fast bowler Tendai Chatara, who had not played an international match since he suffered a right upper-arm injury during the tour to Pakistan in November last year, has been picked.He said batsman and spinner Ryan Burl has recovered from a right knee sprain to make the squad.Majonga said batsman and medium pace bowler Luke Jongwe, who last played an ODI match in January 2016, has also been selected.Zimbabwe ODI SquadBurl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Maruma Timycen, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald.