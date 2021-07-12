Latest News Editor's Choice


Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago
A HARARE man, Phinias Nyambi has slapped Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe with a US$45 000 lawsuit over his arrest  in 2019.

Nyambi endured a month at Harare Remand Prison before he was granted bail over allegations not disclosed in High Court papers.

The state later withdrew charges against him.

He is demanding US$15 000 for unlawful and wrongful arrest, US$15 000 for his detention and another US$15 000 for malicious prosecution.

It is his submission that the defendants unnecessarily caused his suffering during the time of his arrest, prosecution until charges against him were dropped.

Nyambi was arrested on August 16 2019 before he was taken to court on the 17th of the same month. He was denied bail by the magistrate and later successfully appealed at the High Court, which released him on September 2 2019.

Also cited as respondents in the application are Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Officer in Charge CID Law and Order Harare Central, Detective Seargent Maziti and Prosecutor General Godwin Matanga.

Reads his summons,  "Whereas, the plaintiff's claim against the defendant, jointly and severally the one paying and the other to be absolved is US$15000 payable at the prevailing official exchange rate as at the date of payment being general damages for unlawful and wrongful arrest, US$15 000 being damages for unlawful and wrongful detention and another US$15 000 for malicious prosecution."

Full hearing is pending.

Source - newzimbabwe

