Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
ZESA Holdings' electricity distribution arm has been fined $280 000 for failing to rectify an infrastructural condition that saw a 13-year-old girl being electrocuted at Movern Farm in Chegutu after she came into contact with a low hanging 11kV conductor.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) had been dragged to court by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for failure to rectify an infrastructural condition that posed electrical risk to the public. The failure to address the problem by ZETDC contravened the Electricity (Public Safety) Regulation Statutory Instrument 177 of 2018.

The dangerous low-hanging line had been reported to ZETDC's Chegutu depot eight days prior to the fatal accident, but was not rectified.  ZETDC only moved in to rectify the anomaly after the accident had occurred.  

The case was heard at the Kadoma Magistrates Court on July 2, where ZETDC pleaded guilty for contravening section 5(1)(e) as read together with section 5(2) of the Electricity (Public Safety) Regulations, SI 177 of 2018.  The State urged the court to impose a severe fine since a young life had been lost as a result of ZETDC's negligence.

The court considered the aggravation submissions and imposed a fine of $280 000 against ZETDC.  If ZETDC fails to pay the fine by July 30, will result in attachment and execution of its property.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Lockdowns without social grants won't work'

51 secs ago | 1 Views

Police hold on to Mthwakazi Republic Party truck

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

3 mins ago | 3 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Who owns South Africa?

5 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

12 mins ago | 73 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

12 mins ago | 77 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

13 mins ago | 32 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

14 mins ago | 31 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

15 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

15 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

16 mins ago | 28 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

19 mins ago | 25 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

19 mins ago | 83 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

14 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

14 hrs ago | 1240 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

15 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

15 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

16 hrs ago | 3025 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

18 hrs ago | 765 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

19 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

19 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Two die in horrific crash

19 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Hexco results out

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

20 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

21 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Buses torched in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Zimbabwe-made budget car Mureza Prim8 is finally going on sale

21 hrs ago | 4062 Views

Mozambique signs agreement for SADC troop deployment

21 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute - graphic videos

23 hrs ago | 6769 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

24 hrs ago | 1417 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

24 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

24 hrs ago | 1378 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

24 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

24 hrs ago | 687 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

24 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

24 hrs ago | 433 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

24 hrs ago | 669 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days