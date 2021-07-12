Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's industries will likely feel the pinch of the violent demonstrations and looting unfolding in South Africa, its largest trading partner, as trade channels get clogged and supply chains disrupted.   

The violent demonstrations, looting and arson over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, which started KwaZulu-Natal, have been rapidly spread to other parts of South Africa. Other than the impact on Africa's biggest economy, the insurrection has negatively impacted regional trade due to disruptions of operations at the Durban Port, Richards Bay Port, logistics and freight companies.  

The Durban Port in particular, is the main gateway to the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) region. The port is connected to the inland countries via the North-South Corridor.   Durban port handles up to 31,4 million tonnes of cargo annually and is the fourth largest container terminal in the southern hemisphere.   

Importantly, Durban Port is one of the major delivery terminals used by Zimbabwean importers and exporters as an international gateway.   Official figures show that South Africa is Zimbabwe's biggest source of and route for raw materials destined for the country's industry, followed by Europe at 13 percent, and China at 11 percent.  

Observers opine that the huge dependency on South Africa leaves local industry exposed to any negative development in its southern neighbour.   

"Our industries are exposed by the developments in South Africa. Covid-19 and the current developments in South Africa drive further home the need for us to strengthen and deepen our value chains," said the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).   

An analysis of available data shows that local primary producers, as well as food and beverages manufacturers will perhaps be hit hardest by ongoing developments in the South Africa.   

According to a CZI report titled 'Raw Material Import Exposure for Zimbabwean Industries', 80 percent of Zimbabwean companies in the agriculture and horticulture sectors source their raw materials from or through South Africa.   And in terms of the quantum of raw materials utilised by players in these sectors, 73 percent were imported, while the balance (27 percent) is procured locally.   

The report also shows that South Africa is the major source of imported raw materials for local drink, tobacco and beverages producers, although imported raw materials account for 35 percent of their requirements.

Observers in South Africa have also warned of food insecurity issues as a result of the demonstrations.  

"In the case of trade, the current disruptions weigh even more heavily on businesses in the agriculture sector and farmers. On average, 75 percent of the country's grains are transported by road annually," wrote Wandile Sihlobo from the University of Witwatersrand. ]

"These are largely exported through the Durban harbour. The same is true for imported food products such as rice, wheat and palm oil, among other products.    

"The volumes are also large for horticulture, specifically citrus, a leading exportable agricultural product in South Africa.  The burning of trucks on the roads and the blocked routes to the ports will prove costly to businesses and harm South Africa's reputation as a global supplier in various value chains."   

These "broader value chains" could also extend to other areas of the Zimbabwean economy, given that South Africa is also Zimbabwe's biggest export market.   South Africa accounts for over 70 percent of Zimbabwe's exports.   In this regard, it is largely expected that the latter's primary producers, namely mining companies; agricultural and horticultural players will be hit if trade routes remain clogged.

According to an earlier analysis by trade expert Taku Fundira for Tralac, "South Africa's with Zimbabwe mirrors that of a developed country vs developing country trade profile wherein South Africa (developed) imports mainly primary, low value natural resource-based products and exports to Zimbabwe (developing) largely value-added manufactured products."  

He added: "75 percent of South Africa's imports are mainly mineral products with another 23 percent mainly agricultural products. Exports on the other hand are quite diversified ranging from machinery; mineral fuels; vehicles; plastic products; electrical equipment among others; the bulk of which are value added products."  

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive Takunda Mugaga has estimated that the Zimbabwean economy could lose around US$30 million if the demonstrations continue for a period of a week.  The events in South Africa have again highlighted the need for Zimbabwe to boost and diversify its manufacturing output, as well as expand its import and export markets.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Who owns South Africa?

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

7 mins ago | 48 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

8 mins ago | 39 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

8 mins ago | 20 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

11 mins ago | 30 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

12 mins ago | 13 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

14 mins ago | 22 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

15 mins ago | 66 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

14 hrs ago | 1236 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

15 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

16 hrs ago | 3016 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

18 hrs ago | 763 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

19 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

19 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Two die in horrific crash

19 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Hexco results out

20 hrs ago | 812 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

20 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

20 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Buses torched in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Zimbabwe-made budget car Mureza Prim8 is finally going on sale

21 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Mozambique signs agreement for SADC troop deployment

21 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute - graphic videos

23 hrs ago | 6760 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

23 hrs ago | 1416 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

24 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

24 hrs ago | 1376 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

24 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

24 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

24 hrs ago | 433 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

24 hrs ago | 667 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

24 hrs ago | 261 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

24 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

24 hrs ago | 326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days