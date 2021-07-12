Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
There was a hive of activity at the 5th Avenue market area in Bulawayo's city centre as residents swarmed the place commonly known as Khothama to buy second-hand jackets and jerseys to beat the chilly weather which was at its bleakest.

The city's streets and pavement were teeming with people geared up with warm hats, down-filled winter coats, scarves and gloves. The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) reported that yesterday was the coldest day of the week with a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Bulawayo including the city centre were drizzling and motorists had a torrid moment as they struggled to drive through the crowded streets during peak hour. Firewood vendors in Emakhandeni recorded brisk business as people flooded the area. MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said yesterday was the coldest day of the week and today, temperatures are expected to improve.

"We have three temperature regimes. We have a minimum temperature which usually occurs during the early hours of the morning, particularly at around 3am or just before sunrise. We have maximum temperatures which occur during the day, with our maximum usually being reached at around 3pm or just before sunset in some areas," he said.

Mr Ngoma said the third category is called ground minimum temperature.

"This is the temperature of the ground and it is usually of concern mostly to farmers. Starting with the last, our current record for lowest ground minimum for Bulawayo stands at -9.1°C and this was recorded in 1923, which we term severe ground frost (below -3°C)," he said.

"This season has been more lenient as we have only had mostly slight ground frost (between 2°C and 0°C) and a few days of moderate ground frost (between 0°C and -3°C) as the worst-case scenario for Bulawayo. During this cold spell we are currently experiencing today (yesterday), we did not experience any ground frost."

Mr Ngoma said this year the city has not reached sub-zero temperatures. He also dismissed reports circulating on social media that yesterday's temperature was last experienced in 1923.

"The second category is our minimum temperature, which we call early morning air temperature when people would be in bed. Current record for Bulawayo is at -3.8°C, this was in June 1968," he said.

Mr Ngoma said this year the country has not reached sub-zero temperatures.

"We may attribute this to the moisture that is still in the ground and atmosphere due to the past good rainfall season. The third and most relevant to what people feel and experience during the day is termed the maximum temperature," he said.

"The lowest maximum, with social media rumours causing a false alarm for Friday (today) being the coldest. As MSD, our indications pointed to today (yesterday) being the coldest day this week, with Friday being much warmer."

The circulating message purported that today would be a cold day in Southern Africa with Bulawayo recording temperatures close to freezing point. The message caused panic among the public as they braced themselves for very low temperatures close to freezing point.

"This year we have been blessed not even below 15°C for Bulawayo. Minimums below 10 are normal during winter and we have had them almost daily since mid-May this year. Forecast temperature for Harare will be projected to a maximum of 17°C and Minimum of one while Gweru and Marondera will head below zero," said Mr Ngoma.

He said today will be sunny and mild everywhere with no record-breaking cold conditions expected. A Chronicle news crew visited Makokoba suburb and observed groups of people crowded around fires warming themselves.

"Today is extremely cold, we had not prepared for it since we heard that tomorrow would be extremely cold. In fact, since the onset of winter, we had never experienced such coldness and the drizzling actually made it worse," said Ms Ntando Dlomo.

Mrs Lindokunye Gumede said: "Tomorrow I will make sure that the children don't venture outdoors. I had not experienced such a cold in a long time but however, I have enough warm clothes to keep myself and family warm."

Ms Sikhumbuzo Dube, a firewood vendor, said business was good as people flooded to her stall.

"Today I had good business because of the weather as people came in large numbers to buy firewood," she said.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Who owns South Africa?

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

7 mins ago | 48 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

8 mins ago | 37 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

8 mins ago | 20 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

11 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

12 mins ago | 13 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

14 mins ago | 22 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

15 mins ago | 66 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

14 hrs ago | 1236 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

15 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

16 hrs ago | 3016 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

18 hrs ago | 763 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

19 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

19 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Two die in horrific crash

19 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Hexco results out

20 hrs ago | 812 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

20 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

20 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Buses torched in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Zimbabwe-made budget car Mureza Prim8 is finally going on sale

21 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Mozambique signs agreement for SADC troop deployment

21 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute - graphic videos

23 hrs ago | 6760 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

23 hrs ago | 1416 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

23 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

24 hrs ago | 1376 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

24 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

24 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

24 hrs ago | 433 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

24 hrs ago | 667 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

24 hrs ago | 261 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

24 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

24 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

24 hrs ago | 154 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days