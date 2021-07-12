Bosso players yet to get June salaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS' players are yet to get their June pay, the club and players have confirmed. There are also no indications when the players will be paid, as the executive is still scrounging for funding."We are still to get our June salaries; the club keeps saying coffers are dry. We hear they are running around, but we don't know when they will get joy. The situation is now dire for most of us," said one player who spoke to Chronicle Sport. His version was corroborated by other players.Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo also confirmed that the players were yet to be paid their June salaries."The players haven't been paid (the June salaries)," said Moyo.With no principal sponsor since the withdrawal of NetOne last year, Bosso have been living from hand to mouth through the benevolence of well-wishers. Johnfat Sibanda Early last month, Bosso players boycotted training at White City Stadium's B arena demanding that the club addresses their salary adjustment demand.They refused to train and threatened not to fulfil a Chibuku Super Cup game against Bulawayo City.Last week the players stormed the club's offices along Robert Mugabe Way and forced a meeting with chairman Johnfat Sibanda and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube over delayed June salaries and adjustments.Moyo said the club was fully engaged and committed to ensuring the salary issue is permanently addressed as part of its mandate of meeting its obligations to its employees. "The club remains engaged with ways and means of meeting its obligations to its employees," said Moyo.