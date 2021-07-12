Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti set to lose Parly car

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
PARLIAMENT has approached the High Court to repossess top-of-the-range vehicles it issued to six former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MPs following their recall and expulsion from Parliament in March this year.

The six are set to lose the vehicles are Tendai Biti of Harare East, Willias Madzimure Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya Mbizo, Kucaca Phulu -Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu – Pumula, and Regai Tsunga – Mutasa South.

Biti is now the MDC Alliance Vice President.

The targeted vehicles include Toyota Fortuners and Toyota Land Cruisers acquired by the MPs for US$50 000 from a parliamentary loan scheme.

The Parliament is seeking a High Court order that the vehicles be returned to the Legislative Assembly within 48 hours of the judgment being passed.

"On or about July 24, 2019, the plaintiff and the defendant entered into a vehicle loan facility agreement in terms of which the plaintiff lent and advanced to the defendant a sum of US$50 000 for the purchase of a motor vehicle," wrote lawyers representing Parliament.

"The disbursement of the loan would be made directly by the plaintiff to the seller or dealer of the vehicle. The motor vehicle would be used solely for Parliament business."

The Parliament contends that the defendants pledged ownership as security of the loan.

However, they ceased to be lawmakers on March 17 this year following their recalls.

The parties had agreed the vehicle-loan agreement would be terminated if the defendants ceased to be legislators before the expiry of their term, and Parliament would be entitled to claim ownership or full payment for the vehicle.

The current Parliament's term is expected to end in July 2023.

At the time of termination of the agreement, Parliament says in its court application, that none of the affected MPs had made efforts to repay their loans.

The matter is yet to be heard.

Earlier this year the Parliament also dragged 19 former MDC-T legislators to court demanding they return vehicles also worth US$50 000 each.

The MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora recalled them on the basis they were no longer party members after openly showing their allegiance to MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa.

They were sued together with Zanu-PF's Killer Zivhu, who was expelled by the ruling party and recalled from his Chivi South constituency.

Zivhu received a Toyota Fortuner from parliament.

The former MDC Alliance MPs and Senators affected are; facing withdrawal of vehicles are Chalton Hwende, the former MP for Kuwadzana East, Eric Murai – Highfield East, Wellington Chikombo – Glen Norah, Ethenrige Kureva – Epworth, Dorcas Sibanda – proportional representation (PR) Bulawayo, Caston Mateu – Marondera Central – Lynette Karenyi-Kore, PR Manicaland, Concelia Chinanzvavana – PR Mashonaland West; Susan Matsunga – Mufakose; Prince Dubeko Sibanda – Binga North, Vunganayi Tarusenga – St Mary's, Amos Chibaya – Mkoba, Happymore Chidziva – Highfield West, Virginia Muradzikwa – PR Harare, and Senators Meliwe Puthi; Nomathemba Ndlovu, Bacili Magaya, Annah Muyambo; Sinampande Herbert Madolo, and  Tapfumanei Unganai.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

25 secs ago | 0 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Who owns South Africa?

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

9 mins ago | 50 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

11 mins ago | 26 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

12 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

13 mins ago | 22 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

14 mins ago | 15 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

15 mins ago | 33 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

16 mins ago | 24 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

16 mins ago | 70 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

14 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

14 hrs ago | 1237 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

15 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

15 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

16 hrs ago | 3019 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

18 hrs ago | 763 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

19 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

19 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Two die in horrific crash

19 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Hexco results out

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

20 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

21 hrs ago | 3322 Views

Buses torched in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 3148 Views

Zimbabwe-made budget car Mureza Prim8 is finally going on sale

21 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Mozambique signs agreement for SADC troop deployment

21 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute - graphic videos

23 hrs ago | 6762 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

24 hrs ago | 1416 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

24 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

24 hrs ago | 1376 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

24 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

24 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

24 hrs ago | 433 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

24 hrs ago | 668 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

24 hrs ago | 261 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

24 hrs ago | 299 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days