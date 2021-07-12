Zambians posing as Zimbabweans to get vaccinated, claims Minister

News / National

by Staff reporter

HEAlTH deputy minister John Mangiwiro has disclosed that Zambians are sneaking into the country through Kariba and Chirundu, posing as Zimbabweans in order to get vaccinated for COVID-19.Speaking to NewsDay in Chirundu on Sunday, Magwiro said government had vaccinated 80% of the eligible people in Chirundu, adding that they were hoping to inoculate the eligible population in Kariba in a fortnight."Mashonaland West province received 100 000 vaccines this time and the uptake is good," Magwiro said."In Chirundu, in terms of vaccination, there have been awareness campaigns and the population, though small, about 4 000, their eligible population for now is about 1 500 and they have vaccinated about 80% of the eligible population."Their vaccines are there. Their problem is of a transit population that is moving into Zimbabwe from Zambia posing as Zimbabweans so as to get vaccinated."He added: "Within two weeks, the eligible population of Kariba should have been vaccinated because vaccines are there."More than 10 105 people have received the first jab in Kariba, while 3 943 as of yesterday had received the second dose.In Chirundu, 1 349 have received the jab in the current blitz translating to 80% of the eligible population.