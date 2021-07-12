Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF worker kidnaps man, extorts US$120,000

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF employee has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Harare man whom he took to the party headquarters, threatened him with death and disappearance before forcing him to sign agreements of sale for his house valued at US$93 000 and a vehicle worth US$27 000.

Ackim Hunda (73), whose business address was given as Zanu-PF headquarters, appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with kidnapping and extortion.

Hunda was remanded out of custody to August 18 on $20 000 bail.

Allegations are that Hunda together with his co-accused, who have already been arrested, went to Mabvuku on December 14 last year.

It is alleged upon arrival in Mabvuku, Hunda and accomplices kidnapped Marufu Chipondora while brandishing a pistol and took him to Hunda's office at the Zanu-PF headquarters.

They told him they would make him and his wife Patricia Kuzomba disappear is they did not sign the agreements of sale.

The State alleges that Hunda and his accomplices were demanding that Kuzomba, who used to work as a cashier for KWD, a ponzi scheme where one Allen Dzobo and Evidence Fatah invested US$60 000 and US$20 500, respectively, return the money.

It is alleged Hunda and accomplices were demanding their money from Kuzomba alleging that he is the one who received their money at the company office in Borrowdale.

Fearing for their lives, Chipondora signed the agreements of sale purporting to have sold to Dzobo house number 931 Willow Crescent, Twin Lakes in Norton for US$60 000, when the market price was US$93 000, and a Toyota Hilux D4D vehicle for US$21 500, against its actual value of US$27 000.

The agreements of sale were prepared at Rusinahama-Rabvukwa Attorneys in Mt Pleasant before releasing the complainant.

The State alleges that Chipondora was prejudiced of US$120 000.

The court heard that the accused persons kept on threatening the complainant that if the matter came to light, he would disappear. The complainant eventually reported the matter on June 7, leading to Hunda's arrest.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa sweats over SA protests

2 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zanu-PF a militarised graveyard, says Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

NGOs unfazed by Mnangagwa's threats

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Team Number 2' faction emerges in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

People with HIV at high risk of severe Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Egodini project finally kicks off

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

US$3,5m vehicle scandal rocks govt

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Soldier in US$60 000 armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Ignore critics, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zec in 'Catch Them Young' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zambians posing as Zimbabweans to get vaccinated, claims Minister

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kwekwe hospitals run out of staff

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Lockdowns without social grants won't work'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Police hold on to Mthwakazi Republic Party truck

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Who owns South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

16 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

16 hrs ago | 1279 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

18 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

18 hrs ago | 3169 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

20 hrs ago | 781 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

21 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Two die in horrific crash

21 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Hexco results out

22 hrs ago | 847 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

22 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

23 hrs ago | 3403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days