Zanu-PF worker kidnaps man, extorts US$120,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zanu-PF employee has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Harare man whom he took to the party headquarters, threatened him with death and disappearance before forcing him to sign agreements of sale for his house valued at US$93 000 and a vehicle worth US$27 000.Ackim Hunda (73), whose business address was given as Zanu-PF headquarters, appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with kidnapping and extortion.Hunda was remanded out of custody to August 18 on $20 000 bail.Allegations are that Hunda together with his co-accused, who have already been arrested, went to Mabvuku on December 14 last year.It is alleged upon arrival in Mabvuku, Hunda and accomplices kidnapped Marufu Chipondora while brandishing a pistol and took him to Hunda's office at the Zanu-PF headquarters.They told him they would make him and his wife Patricia Kuzomba disappear is they did not sign the agreements of sale.The State alleges that Hunda and his accomplices were demanding that Kuzomba, who used to work as a cashier for KWD, a ponzi scheme where one Allen Dzobo and Evidence Fatah invested US$60 000 and US$20 500, respectively, return the money.It is alleged Hunda and accomplices were demanding their money from Kuzomba alleging that he is the one who received their money at the company office in Borrowdale.Fearing for their lives, Chipondora signed the agreements of sale purporting to have sold to Dzobo house number 931 Willow Crescent, Twin Lakes in Norton for US$60 000, when the market price was US$93 000, and a Toyota Hilux D4D vehicle for US$21 500, against its actual value of US$27 000.The agreements of sale were prepared at Rusinahama-Rabvukwa Attorneys in Mt Pleasant before releasing the complainant.The State alleges that Chipondora was prejudiced of US$120 000.The court heard that the accused persons kept on threatening the complainant that if the matter came to light, he would disappear. The complainant eventually reported the matter on June 7, leading to Hunda's arrest.