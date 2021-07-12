Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$3,5m vehicle scandal rocks govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
INDUSTRY and Commerce ministry officials are allegedly corruptly issuing import licences for second-hand vehicles while import licence books valued at US$3,5 million have vanished over the past two months.

Industry minister Sekai Nzenza is being accused of failing to rein in corrupt officials. Apart from Nzenza, the ministry's permanent secretary, Mavis Sibanda, and principal director Florence Makombe, have also been implicated in the matter, which has attracted the hawk eye of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

The matter was also reported to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Confidential documents seen by this publication this week show that four officials, including clerical staffer Andrew Mateveke, are on suspension pending investigations after the disappearance of about 12 import licence books valued at US$3,5 million.

It is also understood that Zacc has since arrested Matevere who is accused of issuing 350 licences.

Other ministry officials allegedly under probe were identified as Erica Mhaka and Mervyn Chiwayu.

The controversial licence regime came into place under Statutory Instrument (SI) I89 of 2021, which barred importation of motor vehicles that are more than 10 years old from the date of manufacture without clearance as the government moved to protect the country's comatose vehicle assembly or manufacturing industry.

The missing licence books are believed to be a tip of the iceberg as intelligence details suggest that about 10 000 vehicles were cleared with backdated date stamps and licences.

A document submitted to the OPC suggests that licencing clerks and other staff in the ministry, working hand-in-glove with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employees, are receiving bribes to process fraudulent licences.

The confidential document describes the corrupt activities as sabotage and demeaning the strategic efforts to protect local industry.

"A preliminary assessment indicates that the beneficiaries of this scam may have raked in up to US$3,5 million in bribes within the last two months," reads the white paper, dated June 30.

The paper recommended that the corrupt syndicates be charged with abuse of office. "From the onset of SI 89/2021, looking at the estimated number of vehicles which were imported (10 000 motor vehicles) against the consideration being requested (up to US$350) we are looking at least US$3,5 million collected in bribes within two months," reads the document, in part.

Sibanda and Makombe, submitted signed statements to Zacc investigators confirming that some licence books were missing from the ministry offices.

Three books were said to be issued without following the procedure and the accused official says his signature was forged.

Experts have since been hired to verify the claim, according to sources at the ministry.

Sources further indicated that there was an ongoing internal audit to ascertain the magnitude of the loss.

It also emerged that apart from vehicle import licences, the ministry has become a haven of corruption with officials receiving bribes to issue business licences.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda has also been sucked into the mess amid claims that he was alerted about the alleged corruption, but failed to act.

Nzenza confirmed the developments in an interview this week.

"The issue of licencing is a matter duly being investigated by the relevant authorities. This is also a matter under the purview of Zacc. The ministry continues to uphold principles of good corporate governance, accountability, transparency and zero tolerance to corruption as we move to implement the National Development Strategy 1," she said.

Nzenza's permanent secretary, Sibanda, declined to comment saying: "The case in question is already under investigation, which therefore makes it sub judice. As the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, we therefore cannot comment.
"As such, if you would still like to pursue the matter, perhaps you can redirect your questions to Zacc."

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure confirmed that investigations were underway.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Andrew Matevere, a Ministry of Industry and Commerce clerk, for fraudulently issuing 350 motor vehicle licences to importers of second-hand vehicles. The matter is now before the courts," he said.

"We would like to place it on record that the matter is still under investigation. The arrest of Matevere does not in any way imply that the investigation is now complete. Updates on progress and outcomes of the investigation will be made public once the investigations are complete.

"In addition to conducting investigations for prosecution of the culprits in the case, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has carried out a comprehensive systems and compliance review of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in a number of other areas unrelated to the matter you made an inquiry into. We have agreed with the ministry on a robust implementation matrix which will be monitored on an ongoing basis."

Source - the independent

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa sweats over SA protests

2 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zanu-PF a militarised graveyard, says Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

NGOs unfazed by Mnangagwa's threats

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Team Number 2' faction emerges in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

People with HIV at high risk of severe Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Egodini project finally kicks off

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF worker kidnaps man, extorts US$120,000

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Soldier in US$60 000 armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Ignore critics, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zec in 'Catch Them Young' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zambians posing as Zimbabweans to get vaccinated, claims Minister

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kwekwe hospitals run out of staff

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Lockdowns without social grants won't work'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Police hold on to Mthwakazi Republic Party truck

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Who owns South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

16 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

16 hrs ago | 1279 Views

WHO warn there is a more dangerous Covid-19 variants emerging and declare

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Malaba crisis: Kika's lawyers ditches the case?

18 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Inevitably Zimbabwe is next!

18 hrs ago | 3169 Views

'Zimbabwe's covid-19 response in the best in Africa' bragged Zanu PF - damned lie and an insult

20 hrs ago | 781 Views

10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

21 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Two die in horrific crash

21 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Hexco results out

22 hrs ago | 847 Views

Tshepo Tshola dies

22 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Malema snubs Ramaphosa meeting

23 hrs ago | 3403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days