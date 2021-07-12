Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa deploys military tanks in KwaMashu a first after the end of apartheid

by Staff reporter
South African National Defence Force tanks are starting to roll into areas in KwaZulu-Natal province.

This deployment forms part of Operation PROSPER, which started on 12 July with the deployment of 2,500 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"This is the biggest SANDF deployment, for anything, since 1994. It far eclipses the number deployed for COVID-19 and will cost a substantial amount of money," said African Defence Review director Darren Olivier.

Many people have posted photos on Twitter showing army tanks entering KwaMashu, a township 12 kilometres north of Durban.

Tanks in the streets came as President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Bridge City Mall in the KwaMashu township.

ENCA reporter Siphamandla Goge, who was at the ground during Ramaphosa's speech in the region, said the security in the streets show "a man under siege".

"This is a man who has been missing in action when his country is burning," Goge said.



