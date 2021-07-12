Pravin Gordan's ally calls for Ramaphosa to fire security cluster ministers

News / National

by Staff reporter

An ally of Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan is calling for the firing of South Africa's security cluster ministers who are viewed to be close to the Zulu community.Yusuf Abramjee an Indian and a well known Pravin ally said this on Twitter.Said Abramjee, "President @CyrilRamaphosa should fire all his security cluster ministers. They were all fast asleep when the country went up in flames. There needs to be accountability!"All that Abramjee wanted from Ramaphosa has been granted in the past week and some commentators claim that it shows that Pravin Gordhan is the one in charge of South African affairs and Ramaphosa is just a black face fronting some people's interests.The security cluster ministries are held by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele all who are considered to be close to Zulus. Indians are now not happy with these ministers.