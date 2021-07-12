Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe surpasses one million first dose vaccine milestone

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Over one million Zimbabweans have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose while 630 610 people are now fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Zimbabwe needs to vaccinate at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

In its latest daily Covid-19 update report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care noted that an additional 47 506 people received their first dose yesterday, taking the cumulative figure for the first dose to 1 036 252.

A total of 630 610 have received their second dosage.

The report also noted 86 people succumbed the respiratory disease while 2 491 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

"2 491 new cases, all local transmissions were recorded yesterday. A total of 20 631 PCR tests were conducted," read the report.

"Harare recorded 457 new cases, Mashonaland West 423, Mashonaland 344, Mashonaland Central 322 and Manicaland 262. Bulawayo Province had 177 new cases, Matabeleland South 134, Matabeleland North 190 while Midlands and Masvingo had 91 each."

The report further stated that 705 people are hospitalised, 183 are new admissions, 223 are asymptomatic cases, 401 are mild to moderate, 52 are severe and 29 are in Intensive Care Units.

As of July 15 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 78 872 cases 49 774 recoveries and 2 418 deaths.

Source - cite.org.zw

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Bheki Cele covers up racism massacres in Phoenix as criminality

1 min ago | 0 Views

Vigilantism grows in South Africa as citizens tackle unrest

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Part of Ingutsheni to be turned into a residential area

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Diaspora vote remains a pipe dream ahead of 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZimRights wants Obert Gutu fired

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Pravin Gordan's ally calls for Ramaphosa to fire security cluster ministers

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Ramaphosa deploys military tanks in KwaMashu a first after the end of apartheid

2 hrs ago | 918 Views

'Mnangagwa govt should open schools virtually'

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Ramaphosa goes after social media as it cracks down on protests

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over SA protests

6 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Zanu-PF a militarised graveyard, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1485 Views

NGOs unfazed by Mnangagwa's threats

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

'Team Number 2' faction emerges in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 2703 Views

People with HIV at high risk of severe Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Egodini project finally kicks off

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

US$3,5m vehicle scandal rocks govt

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF worker kidnaps man, extorts US$120,000

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Soldier in US$60 000 armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Ignore critics, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zec in 'Catch Them Young' campaign

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zambians posing as Zimbabweans to get vaccinated, claims Minister

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Kwekwe hospitals run out of staff

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Lockdowns without social grants won't work'

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police hold on to Mthwakazi Republic Party truck

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

Who owns South Africa?

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre opening to be decided today

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Looting and burning are echoes of apartheid era and proof of SA's failure to make the quantum leap

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni not fit for the Vice Presidency

9 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Woman masterminds the theft of over 150 goats

20 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Sikandar Raza is back!

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Government turn down Chibuku Super Cup request

20 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zanu-PF fears food disruptions, price hikes; pins hopes on ANC

20 hrs ago | 1301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days