ZimRights wants Obert Gutu fired

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS) has approached the High Court seeking the dismissal of Obert Gutu from the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).Gutu was appointed NPRC commissioner and spokesperson by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last May.However, ZIMRIGHTS is challenging his appointment arguing it is unconstitutional as he is a member of the ruling party - Zanu-PF.