Part of Ingutsheni to be turned into a residential area

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Part of the land occupied by Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital is set to be developed into a residential area, according to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC)'s Southern Central Areas Local Development Plan (LDP) number 16.

The plan, which is part of the broader Bulawayo development master plan incorporates Hill Crest, Green Hill, Southwold, Barham Green, Bradfield, Famona, Montrose, a portion of Qalisa and Morningside suburbs.

The Local Development Plan is formulated in two parts – Report of Study and the Written Statement. BCC has formulated the Report of Study which has gone through the requisite statutory consultations leading to the formulation of the Written Statement (Policies and Proposals).

The Local Development Plan No.16 Written Statement (Policies and Proposals) has been drafted following the feedback received from the Consultative meetings held in March 2021.

Speaking during a virtual stakeholders' consultative meeting to review the Written Statement (Policies and Proposals), Thursday afternoon, BCC town planner Shelton Sithole said the study had identified areas suitable for residential development including part of Ingutsheni.

"Necessary consultations were made with property owners who were keen on availing land for residential development through subdivision into smaller properties," he said.

"It was noted that a lot of land is lying idle at Ingutsheni Hospital and a quick browse at the file showed that some land has been taken off from the stand and apportioned for other uses. In total, the Ingutsheni stand measures 1966842 square meters. It is proposed that a portion of land measuring 578721 square meters be separated and zoned for residential purposes leaving 1388121 square meters for the hospital's future plans."

He explained that on the Ingutsheni site, flats and other cluster houses are expected to be accommodated to achieve a wider range of residential mix.

The LDP has proposals that can be phased over the short, medium and long term but within a period of 15 years.

"The upgrading and provision of bulk infrastructure should be a priority as it will determine the success of densification and land-use changes," said Sithole.

"The plan phasing is expected to be complete after 15 years. This is based on the enthusiasm and commitment from all stakeholders, with Council committed to see a compact urban set-up, government committed to the provision of housing and property owners keen."

Source - cite.org

