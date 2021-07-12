Sakunda donates 5 million to Government

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Sakunda Holdings has donated US $5,5 million in cash and equipment to Government as the private company seeks to complement President Mnangagwa's efforts in improving people's livelihoods in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.This comes a few months after the company, which is under United States sanctions, refurbished the country's public hospitals to cater for Covid-19 patients.The latest donation, which included vehicles, was handed to President Mnangagwa by the company's chief executive Kudakwashe Tagwirei at State House Sakunda refurbished and equipped 60 beds at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and has taken over 60 beds in Wards B1 and B2 to bring the total of beds to 120.At United Bulawayo Hospitals, the firm refurbished 40 beds for use as Covid-19 centres and is now operating a centre with an additional 20 beds thus bringing the total to 60 beds.This follows the donation of the 30 bed Arundel facility in Harare last year. All the mentioned COVID-19 centres are currently operating at full capacity and they are available to every Zimbabwean free of charge.Presenting the donation to President Mnangagwa, Sakunda Holdings owner Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who has also been placed on sanctions by the West said the donation would cover various sectors including tuition fees for university students."Sakunda Holdings acknowledges and commitment by Government to positively impact the livelihoods of the people of our great nation Zimbabwe," Mr Tagwirei said."Sakunda has noticed the effects of Covid-19 on the well-being of Zimbabweans among them the following: some parents have lost their ability to pay university tuition fees for their children; our health care system is inundated with a huge number of Covid-19 patients; increase in number of citizens who now require urgent COVID-19 vaccination and compromised livelihoods of the people especially young people." He said to complement Government and its partners' efforts, Sakunda was donating ZWL 170 million for the purchase of vaccines."Sakunda is also donating six truckloads of assorted medical consumables which include injections, airway management, products, wound care products etc for rural hospital worth ZWL 91 million," Tagwirei said.Sakunda also donated 300 000 litres of fuel (50 000 litres per month for six months to Government to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police homicide department operations.Tagwirei said his firm also giving ZWL 85 million towards tuition fees for university students. "As a company we are further handing over 500 heifers and 25 bulls to His Excellency the President, ED Mnangagwa to support heifers projects for the youths," he said.To spice up the donation, Sakunda also donated five double cab trucks for the ZRP homicide department and ZWL 30 million to assist the department to purchase specialised equipment and enhance its operations. President Mnangagwa thanked Sakunda Holdings for the kind gesture and urged other private companies to emulate the firm.Apart from Sakunda, other companies also chipped in yesterday with Beitbridge contractors contributing US $500 000 and CBZ (US $250 000).ZB bank, businessman Ken Sharpe and ICZ each weighed in with US $50 000 while another businessman Scott Sakupwanya donated US $100 000