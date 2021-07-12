DDF Perm Sec dies

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole

Permanent Secretary for the District Development Fund in the Office of the President and Cabinet, James Jonga has died.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services secretary, Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed the death in a tweet."Sad to lose a good colleague, the DDF Perm Sec, Cde Jonga. Condolences to his family, friends and other colleagues. MHSRIP," he said.The cause of Jonga's death is yet to be ascertained.