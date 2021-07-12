Latest News Editor's Choice


DDF Perm Sec dies

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Permanent Secretary for the District Development Fund in the Office of the President and Cabinet, James Jonga has died.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services secretary,  Ndavaningi  Mangwana confirmed the death in a tweet.

"Sad to lose a good colleague, the DDF Perm Sec, Cde Jonga. Condolences to his family, friends and other colleagues. MHSRIP," he said.

The cause of  Jonga's death is yet to be ascertained.

Source - Byo24News

