Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The former head of the spy agency Special Operations Unit and former SA ambassador to Japan, Thulani Dlomo has handed himself over to police on Friday after he was accused by the #ThumaMinaMediaGroup, which is linked to StatCom and apartheid apparatus, of being one of the 12 people behind fuelling the unrest ravaging KZN and Gauteng.

A well-placed source in the South African Police Service said that police were on Friday afternoon interviewing him.

Thulani Dlomo's lawyer Philani Shangase said that he handed himself over at his own volition at the Durban Central Police station on Friday.

He said Dlomo was not arrested and wanted to clear his name following media reports.

Dlomo was being interviewed by police officers at 17:00 on Friday.

"He has denied all wrongdoing," Shangase said.

Dlomo finally spoke out after he was accused of being one of the 12 people behind fuelling the unrest ravaging KZN and Gauteng.

Dlomo said he was taken aback when the news surfaced and instructed his lawyers to write to deputy state security minister, Zizi Kodwa, seeking clarification and evidence.

In a statement first shared with Independent Media on Friday afternoon, Dlomo, who is known for being allegedly close to jailed former president Jacob Zuma, said he was taken aback by the claims.

"I reject with the contempt that it deserves, any attempt to link me to the unrest happening in the country. This is but a smokescreen to deflect from legitimate concerns about the arrest of President Jacob Zuma and the frustration due to poverty of the communities and people.

"Instead of trying to blame instigators, as was done during the apartheid years, government should focus on addressing the core issues that are well known to them," Dlomo said in his statement.

He claimed that when the violence started, he was approached by some State officials asking him to help it to quell the violence.

"Notwithstanding these defamatory and malicious statements by Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa, I have been contacted by Senior members of government seeking my help and assistance to address the current difficulties, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have indicated to senior members of government that I am more than willing to assist. It is in our country's interest to have stability and to protect the lives of innocent people and communities.

"I am currently engaging with senior members of government to help them better understand the issues. Why would senior members of government meet me and contact me to help them if I am supposedly a so-called instigator?" Dlomo asked.

Furthermore, he blamed some media houses for running articles about him and using a picture of him in Zulu regalia as an attempt to fuel the perception of "ethnic mobilisation."

"I am shown in a photograph dressed in Zulu attire in an attempt to support this propaganda of ethnic mobilisation. I am continuously referred to as Zuma's spy. The facts are that I served my country for more than two decades in the security services, and most recently as Ambassador to Japan. I do not serve any individual. I serve my country, and I continue to engage with senior members of government to serve my country today.

"I do not know of any twelve so-called instigators, and this is simply a smokescreen and a figment of the imagination of people such as Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa."

Going for Kodwa's throat, Dlomo said he must produce evidence that Dlomo is behind the violence or withdraw the remarks.

"I challenge Mr Kodwa or any other person to bring proof of any instigators and any proof that I have been involved in any such instigation of unrest. Instead, by spewing your wild propaganda, you have placed my life and the life of my family at risk.

"I am calling upon Mr Kodwa to withdraw his statement and to stop peddling lies about me, failing which I will instruct my attorneys for a claim of significant damages against him personally.

"Mr Kodwa should, instead, account for his corruption to the prosecution and criminal authorities in the country and not try and deflect the genuine concerns of people onto imaginary instigators."

Responding to Dhlomo's claims, Zizi Kodwa said: "I deny and reject these allegations. I maintain that there are instigators who planned and co-ordinated the recent destruction and economic sabotage."

Source - iol

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

1 hr ago | 202 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

1 hr ago | 38 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Sakunda donates 5 million to Government

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bheki Cele covers up racism massacres in Phoenix as criminality

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vigilantism grows in South Africa as citizens tackle unrest

5 hrs ago | 892 Views

Part of Ingutsheni to be turned into a residential area

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Diaspora vote remains a pipe dream ahead of 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

ZimRights wants Obert Gutu fired

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses one million first dose vaccine milestone

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Pravin Gordan's ally calls for Ramaphosa to fire security cluster ministers

6 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Ramaphosa deploys military tanks in KwaMashu a first after the end of apartheid

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

'Mnangagwa govt should open schools virtually'

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Ramaphosa goes after social media as it cracks down on protests

7 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over SA protests

9 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Zanu-PF a militarised graveyard, says Jonathan Moyo

9 hrs ago | 1716 Views

NGOs unfazed by Mnangagwa's threats

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Team Number 2' faction emerges in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

People with HIV at high risk of severe Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 976 Views

Egodini project finally kicks off

9 hrs ago | 898 Views

US$3,5m vehicle scandal rocks govt

10 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Zanu-PF worker kidnaps man, extorts US$120,000

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Soldier in US$60 000 armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

Ignore critics, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zec in 'Catch Them Young' campaign

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zambians posing as Zimbabweans to get vaccinated, claims Minister

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

Kwekwe hospitals run out of staff

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Lockdowns without social grants won't work'

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

Police hold on to Mthwakazi Republic Party truck

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwean politicians and their addiction to Twitter

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

South Africa's Ramaphosa walking on a tight rope

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

Who owns South Africa?

10 hrs ago | 756 Views

Govt pins hopes on vaccination as cases continue to soar

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Biti set to lose Parly car

10 hrs ago | 709 Views

Acie Lumumba, Chamisa's MP test Covid-19 positive

10 hrs ago | 463 Views

SA unrest further dampens transporters operations

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bosso players yet to get June salaries

10 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mine dispute spills into court

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet approves six copper projects

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chilly weather keeps residents on their toes

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses fake news

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe feeling heat from SA riots

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi rallies Mashonaland East leadership

10 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZESA fined $280 000 over electrocution of girl

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Matanga sued US$45,000 for wrongful arrest

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

UK to deport 150 Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Pregnant women can use PrEP- study

11 hrs ago | 421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days