Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

Veteran journalist, writer and war veteran Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died.He was 87.Saul died at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) early Friday morning after a long illness.His wife, Mrs Caroline Gwakuba Ndlovu, confirmed Saul's death."He had not been feeling well for a while and unfortunately he died at UBH this morning. Burial arrangements will be made in due course," said Mrs Ndlovu.