Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died
Veteran journalist, writer and war veteran Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died.
He was 87.
Saul died at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) early Friday morning after a long illness.
His wife, Mrs Caroline Gwakuba Ndlovu, confirmed Saul's death.
"He had not been feeling well for a while and unfortunately he died at UBH this morning. Burial arrangements will be made in due course," said Mrs Ndlovu.
Source - chronicle