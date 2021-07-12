Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
KUDAKWASHE Tagwirei's influence on government in recent years has been unmatched.

The shadowy businessman has emerged one of the biggest beneficiaries of the November 2017 military coup which ousted former president Robert Mugabe, with his empire ballooning on the back of lucrative government contracts and acquisition of state resources, including mining companies formerly owned by the government.

An investigation by The Sentry - an investigative and policy team that follows dirty money connected to African war criminals and transnational war profiteers and seeks to shut those benefiting from violence out of the international financial system - revealed companies linked to the businessman were awarded contracts worth over US$1.6 billion by the government.

Tagwirei has close ties with both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. He is also very close to Mnangagwa's sons, particularly Emmerson Junior.

Since 2017, Tagwirei has used his connections within the government to grow into the transport; mining, medical, oil, banking, logistics, as well as import/ export sectors with the businessman shielding his activities through a network of over 40 companies, some of which are registered in tax havens.

Among his companies registered in 2018 in Zimbabwe are Balesite Investments, Billheights Investments and Landela Mining Ventures.

In 2019, Tagwirei also started Landela Investments, Landela Energy and Landela Infrastructure.
These are just some of the companies listed in papers filed at the High Court of South Africa as being linked to the Sakunda Group.

Through Sakunda, Tagwirei now runs the Arundel Clinic as well as a unit at the public United Bulawayo Hospitals.
In a space of a year in 2020, Tagwirei acquired Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC) and Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) mines, including Jena and Sabi, as well as Zim Alloys and Metallion Gold mines.
Tagwirei also bought Great Dyke Investments and Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, among others.

Through Sakunda, Tagwirei was also controlling the Feruka-Harare pipeline with the support of Trafigura, a Swiss-registered international commodities company.

Tagwirei's tentacles also spread into the financial sector, after buying into CBZ as well as ZB late last year.
His companies have enjoyed tax brakes and special treatment from the government.

"On January 27, 2021, over a year after Landela Mining Ventures had bought half of the platinum mine, Zimbabwe granted Great Dyke Investments (GDI) a five-year corporate income tax holiday and exempted its shareholders resident in Zimbabwe from resident shareholders' taxes on GDI dividends—retroactively applied to January 1, 2020," the report by The Sentry report read.

"In addition to alleged business dealings with the Zimbabwean military, Tagwirei appears to have the ability to contact senior civilian officials in Zimbabwe at short notice, particularly at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Such high-level access, together with the pattern of previous decisions, raises the possibility of state capture, when the public realm—particularly regulatory, legal, and public policy decision-making—has been influenced to benefit private interests."

When Tagwirei's father passed away in May 2018, cabinet had to be postponed as the executive, ministers and senior government officials all drove to Shurugwi for the burial, showing his influence.

After his placement on sanctions by the United States last year, Zimbabwean government officials went over board in defending Tagwirei and his operations.

The businessman has gone further to hide some of his business ventures, including in mining, behind South African businesspeople and offshore structures in Mauritius and the Cayman Islands, away from the prying eyes of Western governments and public scrutiny.

The US Department of Treasury in an August 2020 Press release said Tagwirei had gotten leverage to expand his businesses through his links with the government, as America imposed sanctions on the businessman.

"Tagwirei has utilised his relationships with high-level Zimbabwean officials to gain state contracts and receive favoured access to hard currency, including US dollars. In turn, Tagwirei has provided high-priced items, such as expensive cars, to senior-level Zimbabwean government officials," the release read.

"Since former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's 2017 departure, Tagwirei used a combination of opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with President Mnangagwa to grow his business empire dramatically and rake in millions of US dollars."

The Sentry report also uncovered how Tagwirei has used his government networks to hide his financial interests in Zimbabwe's new public-private partnership mining company, Kuvimba Mining House, with Zimbabwe's Finance ministry reportedly collaborating to deflect public scrutiny from these arrangements.

Tagwirei did not respond to questions.

Source - NewsHawks

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Loga's contract review date set

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

MDC Alliance factionalism report kept under wraps

9 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Malaba case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei donates US$5,5m to govt

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Public lacks essential COVID-19 information'

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC frets over recurrent

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zupco should further reduce its fares

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Private schools defy Covid rules

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton travel prohibited

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Biti trial fails to take off

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cheapest passport raised to US$60

10 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Malaba case: Judgment reserved

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

22 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

24 hrs ago | 467 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

24 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

24 hrs ago | 1237 Views

NetOne Launches OneAlbum

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

24 hrs ago | 1762 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

24 hrs ago | 2779 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days