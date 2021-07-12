Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Deputy sports minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire has splashed US$770,000 on a Rolls Royce Phantom - the latest illustration of the gulf between Zimbabwe's poor and super rich political elites.

The 39-year-old paid GVE London £330,000 for the luxury car and £30,000 for shipping - about US$495,800 in total, ZimLive understands.

GVE London posted videos on social media confirming that it had shipped the car to a Zimbabwean minister, but the company did not name Machakaire. Multiple sources have identified Machakaire as the owner of the expensive motor.

A source at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority estimated duty on the vehicle would be in the region of U$275,000, pushing Machakaire's total bill to just over US$770,000.

Machakaire's transport and logistics company, TinMac Motors, according to sources, also recently acquired a new fleet of haulage trucks.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: "We continue to demand radical transparency and a far-reaching international audit of the offshore networks that enable looting by Zimbabwean ministers and political elites. They launder the loot by buying supercars while the masses starve. Corruption is killing us."

Through TinMac Motors, Machakaire won huge tenders to move farming equipment and other implements under the US$3 billion Command Agriculture scheme which a parliamentary committee concluded was carried out without any accountability.

The Zanu PF government has frustrated a push by the opposition to audit Command Agriculture expenditure. Former finance minister Tendai Biti, who chaired the public accounts committee that investigated the corruption, was hounded out of parliament.

Machakaire is related to Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the millionaire petroleum oligarch whose company, Sakunda Holdings, carried out all procurement under Command Agriculture. The United States government last year imposed sanctions on Tagwirei, citing him for "derailing economic development and harming the Zimbabwean people through corruption."

Britain's Liberal Democrats party has demanded an inquiry into how Zanu PF elites are moving large sums of money through the United Kingdom's financial system to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Lord Oates, the Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Zimbabwe, wrote on Twitter: "I am horrified by this and will be asking what the due diligence rules are to prevent this happening.

"It is appalling to see Zimbabwean ministers behave like this when there is so much need in Zimbabwe and equally appalling that it seems like it is being facilitated here."

Lord Oates said he would be asking the foreign office and treasury "what measures are there to ensure due diligence to prevent the United Kingdom laundering money from corrupt regimes."

Duncan Hames, the director of Transparency International in the UK said: "If a foreign government minister spends at least £300,000 on a super car, that might warrant a Suspicious Activity Report to the National Crime Agency first.

"It sounds like this car sales business might need to register with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs for anti-money laundering supervision. They've been accepting Bitcoin since April."

Machakaire said: "I don't know anything about this story."

Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Loga's contract review date set

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

MDC Alliance factionalism report kept under wraps

9 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Malaba case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei donates US$5,5m to govt

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Public lacks essential COVID-19 information'

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC frets over recurrent

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zupco should further reduce its fares

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Private schools defy Covid rules

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton travel prohibited

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Biti trial fails to take off

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cheapest passport raised to US$60

10 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Malaba case: Judgment reserved

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

22 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

24 hrs ago | 467 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

24 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

24 hrs ago | 1237 Views

NetOne Launches OneAlbum

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

24 hrs ago | 1762 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

24 hrs ago | 2779 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days