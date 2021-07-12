Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Loga's contract review date set

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA'S technical development committee has asked Warriors' coach Zdravko Logarusic to submit his report following the team's dismal performance in the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The six-time Cosafa Cup champions had a shambolic outing and they bow out in the group stages after failing to win a single match.

Zimbabwe played four games, drawing 0-0 against Mozambique, sharing spoils in a 2-2 stalemate with Malawi, losing 2-0 to Namibia and 2-1 to tournament guests Senegal.

Statistics show that Loga has had a depressing stint as the Warriors' gaffer, with only one win out of 12 games in charge.

Loga's only victory was a 1-0 win over Botswana in an Afcon qualifier that secured Zimbabwe a ticket to next year's finals.

Bryton Malandule, Zifa technical development committee chairman, said a self-introspection is needed and his committee will forward its recommendations to the Zifa board.

"Through the technical director (Wilson Mutekede), we've asked the senior national men's technical team led by Loga to give us a report of the tourney. As a committee, we want teams to go and perform to the best of their ability and give us results," said Malandule.

"We've won the Cosafa Cup in the past and pride ourselves in winning hence our thoughts and expectations are that when we go for such competitions, we want to win. For this competition, Loga and his technical team had the leeway to select players from leagues that have been active and strike a balance between development and preparing for the future.

"So, when we meet as the technical development committee, we're not seeking to fire the coach, we're reviewing what we're doing and where we are in terms of World Cup and Afcon preparations. Our duty is to make recommendations as hiring and firing of coaches is the duty of the board," he said.

On reports that his committee had long recommended the sacking of Loga, Malandule said: "People speculate a lot. I can't disclose recommendations we made because the board hasn't deliberated on the report. It will be notorious to share publicly what we discussed and forwarded to the board when they haven't met as yet.

"Also, I trust the integrity of the technical development committee members that they can't share with the media when the board is yet to see the recommendations."

Other members of the technical development committee are vice-chairman Andrew Tapela, Nelson Matongorere, Wisdom Simba (vice-chairman Zifa Eastern Region), Stancillous Nyachoye (board member Zifa Northern Region) and Mutekede.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

MDC Alliance factionalism report kept under wraps

9 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Malaba case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei donates US$5,5m to govt

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Public lacks essential COVID-19 information'

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC frets over recurrent

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zupco should further reduce its fares

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Private schools defy Covid rules

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton travel prohibited

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Biti trial fails to take off

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cheapest passport raised to US$60

10 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Malaba case: Judgment reserved

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

22 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

24 hrs ago | 467 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

24 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

24 hrs ago | 1237 Views

NetOne Launches OneAlbum

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

24 hrs ago | 1762 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

24 hrs ago | 2779 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days