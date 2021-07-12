Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have made a passionate appeal to their members and fans for financial assistance to ensure the club's continued existence.

Bosso were hit hard by Covid-19 after their principal sponsor NetOne disengaged last year to concentrate on helping the Government fight the pandemic on a national scale.

In a public appeal written by treasurer Donald Ndebele, Bosso said while they have thus far managed to remain afloat through various initiatives, the extended period of Covid-19 lockdown had become hard to bear with a heavy financial cost to the club and increased the strain and stress immensely.

"We make this passionate appeal to you for a collective effort towards the financial needs of the club. Highlanders FC has for the better part of 2020 and 2021 managed to keep track with all its financial obligations despite the lack of adequate financing sponsorship largely due to the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic on corporate and social life. We have, as it is common cause, seen the stop and start of football activities, fanless matches and limited opportunity for partner and stakeholder visibility value, among many other negatives, that have eroded the club's value proposition," wrote Ndebele.

He said costs attendant to the club's life have continued to rise while income continued receding and it was against this backdrop that they were appealing to members, fans, sympathisers, the corporate world and general public for financial assistance to meet immediate requirements for players, coaches and support staff's financial obligations.

"In the interim, we continue to engage various spaces for traditional and out of the proverbial box partnerships and sponsorship. We assure you that the commitment for survival and progress remains our greatest focus," said Ndebele.

He said those that wish to help bail out the club should deposit the money into the club's accounts, both for foreign and local currency.



Source - chronicle

