Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOREIGN currency deposits held by banks have risen by 778,9 % inside a year on the back of economic reforms and increasing confidence levels in the banking sector among other factors.

The latest monthly economic review published by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) covering the period February 2021 says both local and foreign currencies have recorded significant increases.

"Foreign currency deposits recorded an annual growth of 778,92%, from an equivalent of ZW$12.48 billion in February 2020 to ZW$109,66 billion in February 2021. On an annual basis, local currency deposits registered a growth of 362,91%, while currency in circulation increased by 27,22%," the report said.

The report partly credits the increase as a reflection of valuation changes, owing to movement of the exchange rate, from ZW$17,95 per US$1 in February 2020 to ZW$83,89 per US$1 in February 2021.

Commenting on the figures, economist, Doctor Prosper Chitambara attributed the improvements to factors associated with a recovering economy.

"Lately, there has been an improvement of incomes on the back of a recovering economy prompting most people to prefer to hold their savings in foreign currency. To some extent, members of the public are gaining confidence in the banking sector due to the prevailing degree of stability," he said.

Chitambara however called for deeper reforms in the parastatals and a radical anti-corruption stance as measures that will boost confidence in the economy.

During the period under review, the money stock (M3) consisted of foreign currency deposits, $109.66 billion equivalent to 48 % of total money, while local currency transferrable deposits amounted to ZW$99,91 billion ; time deposits, ZW$13,95 billion 6,17%; negotiable certificates of deposits, ZW$1,46 billion; and currency in circulation, ZW$1,21 billion.

On a month-on-month basis, credit to the private sector increased by 9.5 % to ZW$91.93 billion .

Credit to the private sector was mainly extended towards agriculture, 31.36%; households, 13,91%; distribution, 13,18%; financial organisations, 12.87%; manufacturing, 10.14%; and mining, 8.62%.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Loga's contract review date set

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

MDC Alliance factionalism report kept under wraps

9 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Malaba case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei donates US$5,5m to govt

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Public lacks essential COVID-19 information'

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC frets over recurrent

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zupco should further reduce its fares

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Private schools defy Covid rules

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton travel prohibited

10 hrs ago | 440 Views

Biti trial fails to take off

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cheapest passport raised to US$60

10 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Malaba case: Judgment reserved

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

22 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

24 hrs ago | 467 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

24 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

24 hrs ago | 1237 Views

NetOne Launches OneAlbum

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

24 hrs ago | 1763 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

16 Jul 2021 at 17:26hrs | 2779 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days