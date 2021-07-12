Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu-PF has no future,' says Jonathan Moyo

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the majority of Zimbabweans neither belong to nor do they support Zanu-PF and it was "existing on borrowed time; because it has no future".

On Thursday, Moyo said many Zimbabweans do not belong to Zanu-PF and that the ruling party was surviving on a ‘borrowed time' because it is in a ‘war with the majority'.

"The fact that the majority of Zimbabweans are not members of Zanu-PF and that they do not want to join it today or tomorrow does not mean they don't exist.

"Quite the contrary, the majority of Zimbabweans can see and they know that. The majority of Zimbabweans neither belong to nor do they support Zanu-PF; they have no wish or desire to join it today or tomorrow.

"While a party that is at war with the majority can exist today as a military tool but, the writing on the wall is clear, Zanu-PF is existing on borrowed time; because it has no future," he said.

Moyo added that individuals, like Kudzanai Chipanga, who were readmitted by Zanu-PF on Wednesday, "have chosen to go back to a graveyard; where their political lives are certain to be buried along with Zanu-PF, whose impending nonexistence is assured; come rain or shine."

Moyo ran out of the country in November 2017 after a military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe.

During the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G40 had an upper hand, with the former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power but their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Most of them ran for cover into foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao but some have already chosen readmission into the ruling party.

Source - Nehanda Radio

