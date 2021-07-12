Latest News Editor's Choice


Siphosami Malunga served with 14 day ultimatum for eviction from farm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Alleged beneficiaries of the Edidakeni Estate, a farm part-owned by Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) boss Siphosami Malunga have served him with a 14 day eviction order.

This comes a month after the Government of Zimbabwe claimed it had acquired the farm with many analysts arguing this was punishment for Malunga's key role in approving the financing of  important human rights NGO's and media organisations in the country via OSISA.

According to the court summons seen by Nehanda Radio which were delivered to Malunga yesterday, the OSISA boss is directed to leave the farm within the next 14 days.

"You are hereby summoned that you do within 14 days after service of these summons upon you, enter or cause to be entered with me, and also the legal practitioners at the address specified herein an appearance to answer the claim of;- Dumisani Madzivanyati c/o Messrs Mutatu, Masamvu & Da Silva- Gustavo Law Chambers, Stanbic House, 1st Floor Right Wing, 8th Avenue, JMN Nkomo Street Bulawayo for; an order evicting forthwith the defendant and all claiming occupation through the defendant," read part of the summons.

"Wherefore plaintiff prays for ; a) the forthwith eviction of the defendant and all those claiming occupation through the defendant from Subdivision 1 of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Umguzan Block, Umguza, Matabeleland North."

Recently, Malunga, the son of the late PF Zapu stalwart and national hero, Sydney Malunga said the Lands Ministry notified him that they were coming to take the farm, peg it and give it to people it had allocated it to.

In a series of tweets and Facebook posts recently, Malunga also claimed that documents of the property's ownership have been stolen from the Zimbabwe Deeds Office adding that someone linked to the government stole the documents.


Meanwhile, Malunga claims that he co-owns the Kershelmar Farm in Nyamandlovu with Zephaniah Dhlamini, who works at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), and businessman Charles Moyo.

But President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration claims that it repossessed the farm from a white commercial farmer in 2004 while Malunga and partners say they bought it in 2017.

Source - Nehanda Radio

