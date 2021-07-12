Man axes father, rapes neighbour

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

IN a bizarre incident a 29-year-old Kadoma man fatally axed his father, set a neighbour's house ablaze before raping another woman in a maize field at a farm in Kadoma.

The matter came to light at Kadoma magistrates court where Evans Chikoore was not asked to plead by the resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Mutiro remanded him in custody to July 30 and advised him to apply for bail at High Court.Prosecutor Jacqueline Mangisi told the court that on June 9 around 6pm the axe wielding suspect pounce on his father Evans Chikowore's residents and fatally axed him three times, he proceeded to the next plot where he accused Willard Waiter of reporting him to the police.Upon his arrival he set Waiter's ablaze and his seven-year-old son tried to escape but was axed by Chikowore and sustained a deep cut on the head.The charged suspect proceeded to his aunt's home and assaulted her with an axe before going to another house where he dragged a woman into a maize field raped her before robbing her of her US$40.