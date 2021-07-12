Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robberies on the rise… police sets up specialised crack teams

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AT least six robberies are being committed in Zimbabwe daily, highlighting the threats that citizens face from brutal criminals and thugs, latest statistics from the police have revealed.

In response to the rising robbery cases, police say they have set up specialised crack teams of detectives targeting the masterminds of such robberies.

According to consolidated robbery statistics released to The Sunday Mail by the Zimbabwe Republic Police last week, 876 robbery cases were recorded between January and May this year, an increase compared to the same period last year.

During this period, there were 11 cases of robbery perpetrated using firearms, 427 committed using other weapons and 438 cases of plain robbery.

May had the most robbery activity with a total of 189 cases recorded, an increase of 95 cases compared to last year.

According to the police, most of the victims were attacked at night.

"Statistics are for robbery cases of people who have been robbed at their bus stops or footpaths in their neighbourhoods due to travelling at night," reads a police statement.

"The statistics are for 10 provinces in Zimbabwe and provide a comparison of robbery cases that occurred from January 2020 to May 2020 with the same period of 2021."

The police have escalated the fight against all forms of robbery and have given a stern warning to criminals saying the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned robbers that they should not expect any leniency when they shoot at the police as officers are empowered by the law to protect themselves and effect arrests against hostile criminals.

"When people commit crimes, they should not resist arrest or police orders," he said.

"So robbers who fire towards the police should not expect any leniency because the law is very clear in terms of how firearms can be used against hostile criminals.

"We are forging ahead with fishing them out and we have set up crack teams throughout the country, we are not going back. Those engaged in robbery should stop forthwith."

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said while the Government has not adopted a shoot-to-kill policy when dealing with robbers, as has been reported in some sections of the media, law enforcement agents will ruthlessly crackdown on robbers.

He said he had directed the police to leave no stone unturned in their quest to flush out all armed robbers from society.

"Police are guided by the Police Act and the Constitution," Minister Kazembe said.

"As they execute their mandate they will do their utmost in accordance with the law to apprehend criminals.

"They will apply appropriate force as and where necessary. People are urged to co-operate with the police when asked to do so. Any form of illegal or unwarranted resistance will be met with an appropriate response. Police are there to maintain law and order."

Minister Kazembe said robbers or any other criminals are warned not to dare the ZRP.

Recently, police apprehended a number of notorious armed robbery suspects including the Godfrey Josi-led gang, which was implicated in multiple heists.

Members of the Josi-led gang that are currently assisting police with investigations include Josi himself, his wife-cum suspected partner in crime Juliet Gavaza, Zvidozvashe Zuda, Peter Mushipe and Valentine Mutasa.

Another member of Josi's gang, Decide Rice of Devon Farm in Kadoma is on the run, while Benjamin Craig Musasa and Richard Mutanga were killed after gun battles with law enforcement agents.

Last month, police also arrested another gang of armed robbers led by Spicer Takawira and Musafare Mupamhanga who are believed to be part of convicted armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul's gang.

Source - sundaymail

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Water metre thieves wreak havoc in Bulawayo

42 mins ago | 101 Views

Teachers want continued assessment abandoned

44 mins ago | 86 Views

6,000 residents live in the dark for 2 years

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Man axes friend for dating his daughter

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers widening digital divide

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

2 men counting cash in car robbed of US$20,000 in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Gukurahundi gaffe haunts Gutu

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Outrage over minister's £330 000 super car

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Police 'shield' Marange sect

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Uproar over Chitungwiza travel ban

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Apostolic sect leaders arrested

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Notorious robbers' trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Displaced Chipinge families flee to Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Jacob Zuma is not to blame for South Africa's mess

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Spain court dismisses fresh fraud case against Messi

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

City will pay dearly for few voters

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Umguza villagers cry foul over dam

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Students cry foul

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Council agonises over water leaks

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Fresh wave of protests loom in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

SA protests to push Zimbabwe prices high

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson dies

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso boss in battle against Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

City to ban mourners

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

GMB bars unvaccinated workers

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt avails $19 million for road fund in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zupco to receive more buses this week

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe industry feels impact of SA protests

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Messy wrangle erupts over late General Mugoba's estate

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Man axes father, rapes neighbour

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

State's key witness disowns police evidence

15 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Siphosami Malunga served with 14 day ultimatum for eviction from farm

15 hrs ago | 1612 Views

'Zanu-PF has no future,' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Foreign currency deposits rise 778%

19 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Highlanders extend begging bowl to members

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

SA police recover R176,00 smuggled goods from Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Loga's contract review date set

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister shells out $770,000 on Rolls Royce

19 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Who is the next ZNA commander?

19 hrs ago | 4462 Views

Tagwirei's vast tentacles grip Zimbabwe government

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Air Zimbabwe says administrators rescued the insolvent airline

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

When South Africa sneezes Zimbabwe catches a cold

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Lessons from SA social unrest

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Sadc unsettled by Rwanda's Mozambique deployment

19 hrs ago | 1611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days