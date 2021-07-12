Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

GMB bars unvaccinated workers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has become one of the first companies in the country to ban workers who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 from work as the parastatal moves to protect its workforce and customers.

In an internal memorandum seen by Sunday News, the company has directed that all workers must be vaccinated by end of this month, failure of which they would be barred from accessing the company facilities.

GMB said more than 150 of its workers have already tested positive for Covid-19. At one point, the GMB was forced to shut down one of its depots because of the high numbers of Covid-19 infections that had been reported at that depot.

GMB has 3 569 employees countywide including contract workers but only 1 289 have been vaccinated against Covid-19. In the memo signed by chief executive officer Mr Rockie Mutenha, he said all workers not vaccinated must stay at home as from 1 August.

"GMB provides essential services to the public, as such, we are considered front line employees. In view of that, All GMB employees must be vaccinated in order to protect the public that we serve. All GMB employees must be vaccinated by 31 July 2021. Those not vaccinated by that day should stop coming to work as from 1 August 2021 as they will remain a threat to other employees and other stakeholders that visit GMB depots," he said.

Mr Mutenha said more than 2 280 workers have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Most GMB depots are in hot spot areas which is catastrophic as the unvaccinated 2 280 employees are coming to work every day and mixing with the other employees and farmers thus potentially endangering their own lives and the lives of other people," he said.

Mr Mutenha advised workers that the Government has acquired huge quantities of vaccines which are being administered for free at various health facilities across the country. The Government has made it clear that the country needs to reach herd immunity in order to ensure the population is safe. The target is to vaccinate 70 percent of the population which equates to about 10 million of the people in Zimbabwe.

Source - sundaynews

