Bosso boss in battle against Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

AT the beginning of this year, a video showing Highlanders Football Club vice-chairman Modern "Voltage" Ngwenya encouraging Zimbabweans to steam as a way of avoiding contracting the coronavirus went viral.In the 58 second video clip, the energetic Ngwenya urged Zimbabweans to use the old method of steaming that has been used for years where one inhales steam from boiling water as a way of beating Covid-19.Ngwenya, however, has contracted the virus. The Bosso vice-chairman celebrated his 49th birthday last Friday but he did so in self-quarantine at his residence in Bulawayo in line with Covid-19 protocols."I have been battling Covid-19, I developed symptoms on 2 July and I went for a test on 6 July which came back positive. I immediately went into self-quarantine at my flat. I only had flue and fever. I never lost my sense of taste or smell, neither did I lose my appetite,'' Ngwenya said.One of the benefits of getting vaccinated is that even if one is to contract Covid-19, being inoculated helps prevent serious illness, and Ngwenya says he believes being vaccinated helped him."I didn't feel the full impact of the virus because I was fully vaccinated."Ngwenya's quarantine period ended yesterday and he was meant to go for another test. He was hopeful he will test negative since he no longer had any symptoms.The Highlanders vice-chairman is one of the lucky ones who contracted Covid-19 and lived to tell the tale, for others have not been as fortunate.At the beginning of this month, Triangle United board member Tarisai Mudambanuki succumbed to Covid-19 complications. In July last year, Covid-19 claimed the life of former Triangle vice-chairman, Goodwill Pfumojena who died at the age of 70.