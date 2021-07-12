Council agonises over water leaks

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has accused Zesa workers of damaging water pipes in the process of repairing underground electricity cables resulting in several leakages.Sikhululekile Moyo, chairperson of the future water supplies and action committee, is quoted in the latest council minutes as saying the city was losing a lot of water due to leakages in several areas."Engagement with Zesa and constant monitoring of such activities should be conducted," Moyo submitted.Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni said water conservation campaigns should continue despite the good rains last season.Mguni said consumption had to be reduced in order to save water adding that outstanding projects should be dealt with accordingly.