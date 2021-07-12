Students cry foul

News / National

by Staff reporter

STUDENTS at Esigodini Agriculture College have expressed concern over continuing face to face learning at the institution at a time when Covid-19 cases are rising.The students said the situation is putting their lives at risk after 10 people tested positive. "Zimbabweans, may you assist us to understand what is happening," they said in a statement.."When the Delta coronavirus variant is wreaking havoc in almost all corners of the country, we find some colleges have not yet closed and the students are sharing dining halls and toilets, yet lecturers have since suspended lessons."The principal is saying the directors said the college should not close. What is it? Are they playing rituals with us?"Efforts to get a comment from Umzingwane district medical officer Marambire Sinarova were fruitless.