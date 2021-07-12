Latest News Editor's Choice


LEAKED AUDIO: ZANU PF Central Committee member bursts over cabbages conflict

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Central Committee member John Nhamburo is once again at the center of controversy after failing to contribute US$20 at a funeral which he requested Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Secretary for Environment Rodrick Nyikadzino to pay on his behalf promising to repay him.

In a leaked audio that is doing rounds in ZANU PF groups Nyikadzino is heard demanding the money back while Nhamburo responded with vulgar. 




Nyikadzino is heard saying "May I have my money?"

Nhamburo responded with unprintable words and further accused Nyikadzino of trying to kill senior ZANU PF officials being used by former Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Dickson Mafios.

"You were sent by Mafios to kill Kanengoni, I am not like you a murderer, I am going to finish you politically," Nhamburo said.

Nyikadzino retorted with accusations that  Nhamburo chased away First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa from her rural home Chiweshe during former president Mugabe's era.

"You are too junior in politics we are going to remove you from Central Committee, you are the one who chased Amai Mnangagwa from her rural home during Mugabe's era," said Nyikadzino.

Sources familiar with the case said Nhamburo failed to pay back a US$20 that he had borrowed Nyikadzino at a funeral meant to purchase cabbages.

"The two clashed after Nhamburo failed to pay a $20 note that he borrowed at a funeral using his seniority in the party, when Nyikadzino asked for his money back Nhamburo heaped insults on him and the audio was leaked on social media," said a source who preferred anonymity.

Both Nyikadzino and Nhamburo could not be reached for comment.

However, Nhamburo is not new to controversy early this year he reportedly tried to threaten Mvurwi police after they arrested three corrupt council officials and was quick to withdraw his words after his efforts hit a brick wall.

Source - Byo24News

