Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra collects $108bn revenue

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago | Views
Zimra collected $108,93 billion in taxes and duties for the quarter of April to June this year surpassing its target by 15,96 percent, mainly due to intensified enforcement of tax laws and revenue enhancement activities. The target for the second quarter had been set at $93,93 billion.

All taxes registered positive growth. Zimra paid out refunds of $2,29 billion during the quarter, leaving the net revenue at $106,64 billion. Cumulatively, the net taxes and duties collected reached $195,18 billion by the end of last month, taking into account the refunds of $4,64 billion. With a target of $180 million, Zimra managed to collect 8,16 percent more.

Zimra vice board chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo said the relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions allowed most companies to resume operations while others increased productivity, so raising VAT and other taxes.

"This, buoyed with the increased access to foreign currency through the forex auction system and the intensified enforcement and revenue enhancement activities by the authority, resulted in enhanced revenue collections," said Mrs Matambo in her quarterly revenue performance report issued yesterday.

"In comparison with the same period in 2020 where a total of $20,11 billion was collected, nominal net revenue collections grew by 430,19 percent. All revenue heads registered positive growth in nominal terms."

Even after adjusting for inflation, Zimra did very well, more than tripling collections. Mrs Matambo said net revenue grew by 202,30 percent in the second quarter of this year as compared to the same quarter last year.

Companies contributed 21,44 percent of the total collected, individuals 16,94 percent, VAT on local sales 13,89 percent, VAT on imports 10,03 percent, customs duty 6,40 percent, excise duty 11,87 percent, mining royalties 4,08 percent, the money transfer tax 8,90 percent, non-tax revenue 1,68 percent, carbon tax 1,21 percent, WHT on contracts 1,31 percent and DFIR 0,67 percent.

Mrs Matambo said the individuals head performed well because most companies pushed up salaries and allowances in the first quarter, and this was reflected in much higher PAYE contributions.

"In the second quarter, companies continued to adjust salaries to cushion their employees against the increasing cost of living. The opening up of the economy after several months of strict lockdown conditions resulted in many companies paying full salaries and other re-engaging their previously laid off employees," she said.

Mrs Matambo said the economic environment continued to improve in the second quarter on the back of heightened implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS-1), a five-year Government economic blueprint running from this year to 2025. During the quarter the exchange rate could be regarded as basically stable with just slight weakening against the US dollar.

Mrs Matambo said the stability in exchange rates and the decreasing inflation have instilled more confidence in business and the performance of the economy as a whole, and that will in turn stimulate economic activity.

A growing economy means more tax is collected. Recently, the World Bank projected a 3,9 percent growth for this year while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected 6 percent growth and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has projected a 7,5 percent growth.

The growth everyone agrees is happening, with only the actual rate being debated, is built on bumper harvests last season along with more energy production and the resumption of increased manufacturing and construction activities. But interruptions to business due to Covid-19 remain a threat to achievement of the growth targets.

Zimra said to avert a possible impact of Covid-19 on businesses, it is already implementing remedies that will ensure minimum shock to revenue collections.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Panners encroach onto Bulawayo- Gwanda Highway

49 secs ago | 0 Views

BCC, residents clash over water bills

57 secs ago | 2 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

3 mins ago | 5 Views

White farmer 'takes over' indigenous farmers' land

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Man arrested for stealing wife's US$2,000

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Govt avails 200 000 radios to rural pupils

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mpilo Hospital operations crippled

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Colleges venture into number plates production

6 mins ago | 6 Views

'Miniskirts, trousers ban rumour fake'

7 mins ago | 8 Views

White farmer 'invades' land

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Fastjet introduces third aircraft into service

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Matebeleland South seeks national hero status for Choeni

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Hwange expansion reaches major milestones

8 mins ago | 10 Views

LEAKED AUDIO: ZANU PF Central Committee member bursts over cabbages conflict

9 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Violent storms in South Africa will not stop: a chance for new Zimbabwe Republic

11 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Covid will kill thousands more, says Prof Ngwenya

16 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Violent scenes unmasked the facade of South Africa's rainbow nation

16 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Calls mount against 'Zulu' security cluster ministers over lapses

19 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Families of apartheid victims call for FW de Klerk to face law for involvement

19 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Water metre thieves wreak havoc in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Teachers want continued assessment abandoned

21 hrs ago | 803 Views

6,000 residents live in the dark for 2 years

22 hrs ago | 760 Views

Man axes friend for dating his daughter

22 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers widening digital divide

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

2 men counting cash in car robbed of US$20,000 in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Gukurahundi gaffe haunts Gutu

23 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Outrage over minister's £330 000 super car

23 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Police 'shield' Marange sect

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Uproar over Chitungwiza travel ban

23 hrs ago | 758 Views

Apostolic sect leaders arrested

23 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Notorious robbers' trial stalls

23 hrs ago | 337 Views

Displaced Chipinge families flee to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Jacob Zuma is not to blame for South Africa's mess

23 hrs ago | 634 Views

Spain court dismisses fresh fraud case against Messi

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

City will pay dearly for few voters

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

Umguza villagers cry foul over dam

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Students cry foul

23 hrs ago | 260 Views

Council agonises over water leaks

23 hrs ago | 114 Views

Fresh wave of protests loom in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 2294 Views

SA protests to push Zimbabwe prices high

23 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson dies

23 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bosso boss in battle against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

City to ban mourners

23 hrs ago | 759 Views

GMB bars unvaccinated workers

23 hrs ago | 325 Views

Govt avails $19 million for road fund in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zupco to receive more buses this week

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe industry feels impact of SA protests

23 hrs ago | 215 Views

Robberies on the rise… police sets up specialised crack teams

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Messy wrangle erupts over late General Mugoba's estate

23 hrs ago | 428 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days