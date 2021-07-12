Latest News Editor's Choice


White farmer 'invades' land

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A land reform programme beneficiary in Marondera has accused a white farmer of invading his land and has appealed to authorities to resolve the matter.

The affected farmer, Mr Livison Manjengwa, said his farm had been invaded by his neighbour, Mr Rodney James Cormac, who had started preparing part of the land for agricultural activities.

Mr Manjengwa said last Wednesday, he received a call from his farm manager saying Mr Cormac had encroached onto his farm.

"I rushed to the farm and asked to Cormac explain his actions since I have a valid offer letter from the Government.

"He then bragged that nothing would happen to him," he said.

Mr Manjengwa said allowing Mr Cormac to stay on the invaded land would be tantamount to reversing the gains of the land reform programme. When the news crew visited the farm last wee, the news crew observed Mr Cormack using an excavator to clear the land that Mr Manjengwa claimed was his.

Mr Cormac declined to comment and headed for his compound where further efforts to engage him were fruitless. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Aplonia Munzverengwi, recently confirmed having received some complaints over downsizing of farms across the province.

"My office is seized with cases involving invasions and we are dealing with each case individually," she said.

Ten farmers have been affected by the reported invasion of Dombi Farm after several people came with letters indicating they had also been offered land there.

Source - the herald

