'Miniskirts, trousers ban rumour fake'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF has distanced itself from messages circulating on social media platforms suggesting that it was lobbying for the banning of miniskirts and trousers for women. The fake messages were generated in the name of Zanu PF acting national Political Commissar, Patrick Chinamasa.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said investigations have revealed that the fake news was created by a non-government organisation allied to opposition.

Khaya Moyo said such shameless levels of desperation reflect the immaturity, childish mentality, and an uncultured disposition in the MDC-Alliance. He added that the opposition malcontents have become lost minds and need prayers and sympathy, not ridicule, adding that the liberation struggle was fought and won by combat men and women and trousers had no gender.

"The party's Women's League was formed by combat women during the prosecution of the liberation struggle to commence work for post-colonial women empowerment programs and advancement in rights, status, opportunity and emancipation," said Khaya Moyo.

To this day, he said, significant strides have been made by the Zanu PF Government to advance women's rights through radical economic empowerment programs to ensure that women are equal to men in all spheres be it economically, politically and socially.

"It is therefore ridiculous that a giant mass party formed and existing on the shoulders of an empowered Women's League can be attributed such trivia on dressing. This false story reflects a new low for the MDC A. Zanu PF reminds political players that spreading fake news in the name of our leadership or party as part of the so-called misinformation and disinformation agenda shall never salvage their falling political fortunes nor heal their factionalism and splits.

"The people of Zimbabwe know too well, what Zanu PF, the party of the masses stands for because it is theirs and in no way can they be misled by these desperate fake news peddlers."

Source - the herald

