Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested for stealing wife's US$2,000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for allegedly stealing US$2 000 and damaging property belonging to his estranged wife.

Nkani Khoza (60) of Old Magwegwe suburb stole US$2 000 from Mrs Virginia Khoza (58) of New Parklands suburb.

Khoza was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga facing theft charges and malicious damage to property. He was remanded in custody to August 13.

The court heard that on 26 June this year, Khoza unlawfully and intentionally damaged the gate keys and the bedroom door of Mrs Khoza's house in New Parklands suburb. He then allegedly stole US$2 000 from the house.

The value of the damaged property is US$520 and the US$2 000 that he stole was not recovered. Mr Milton Moyo is representing the State.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Presidential guard shot in armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Police denied entry into Marange apostolic sect shrine

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Boy pummels lion with fists to save sister

3 hrs ago | 1083 Views

5 Chinese, 3 Zimbos on Interpol most wanted list

3 hrs ago | 861 Views

Ruling elite roving bandits, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Peter Ndlovu's party is not a Zanu-PF project'

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Panners encroach onto Bulawayo- Gwanda Highway

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

BCC, residents clash over water bills

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

White farmer 'takes over' indigenous farmers' land

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Govt avails 200 000 radios to rural pupils

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mpilo Hospital operations crippled

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Colleges venture into number plates production

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Miniskirts, trousers ban rumour fake'

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

White farmer 'invades' land

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Fastjet introduces third aircraft into service

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland South seeks national hero status for Choeni

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hwange expansion reaches major milestones

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimra collects $108bn revenue

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

LEAKED AUDIO: ZANU PF Central Committee member bursts over cabbages conflict

12 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Violent storms in South Africa will not stop: a chance for new Zimbabwe Republic

14 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Covid will kill thousands more, says Prof Ngwenya

19 hrs ago | 3643 Views

Violent scenes unmasked the facade of South Africa's rainbow nation

19 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Calls mount against 'Zulu' security cluster ministers over lapses

22 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Families of apartheid victims call for FW de Klerk to face law for involvement

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Water metre thieves wreak havoc in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Teachers want continued assessment abandoned

24 hrs ago | 864 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days