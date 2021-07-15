Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF national deputy political commissar Omega Hungwe has challenged the party to target form four students for 2023 elections since they will be eligible to vote on the next election.


Speaking at a party meeting held in Bindura today Hungwe said for the party to realize president Emmerson Mnangagwa's five million voters target the youth should be embraced.

"We need to target form four students in the looming election by 2023 they will be eligible to vote so they should be registered so as to meet the five million target by the president," Hungwe said.

The party's second secretary Kembo Mohad who was the guest of honor said he was accessing the grassroot leadership on how the party can grow before 2023.

"I am here to learn from you our grassroots leadership, on how we can together grow our Party, ZANU PF and preserve it to perpetuity, remember we have set ourselves a target of breaching 5million votes in the forthcoming elections," said Mohad.

"My provincial meetings have come midway of our term towards the next election in 2023., we should self introspect and reflect critically on our performance in the accomplishment of our goals as ZANU PF towards improving the livelihood of the generality of our masses."

Mohad further encouraged the leadership to fulfill the promises they made to the electorate.

"We have to account for the fulfillment of the promises we made to the people during the run up to the 2018 general elections and be able to demonstrate that we are deserving of their votes once in 2023," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohad is moving around the country meeting provincial leadership mobilizing support for Mnangagwa while violating covid 19 regulations set by Mnangagwa's government by gathering people today's meeting was attended by more than 50 people.

Source - Byo24news

