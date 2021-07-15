Cell phone thief dies in police camp

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Bindura based illegal miner was reportedll assaulted and torched by his colleagues on Wednesday and died the following at Mazowe police station where he was trying to make a police report Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

According to a family member Saddam Chinguwo was assaulted by seven people who are still at large and his body was conveyed to Parirenyatwa hospital for postmortem."We are still gathered in Bindura since we are still waiting for the body that went for postmortem, he was accused of stealing a cell phone and they took turns to assault him on Wednesday night, on Thursday he died at Mazowe police station where he was trying to make a police report," Viginia Dombo said.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo could neither confirm nor deny the case as he was out of the office.Feedbackwhatsapp +27610282354twitter@simbasitho