Another Army commander dies

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole

Decorated military commander, Brigadier-General Fidelis Satuku (Retired), has died, he was 64.The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced in a statement.ZNA said General Satuku who had battled a kidney-related ailment for some time, died Monday afternoon at the Military Hospital in Mutare.He was a veteran of Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, and his Chimurenga name was Comrade George Mackenzie.Satuku was previously in the news for describing then-Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constantino Chiwenga as a "political general" with little practical military experience or expertise".