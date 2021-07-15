News / National
Another Army commander dies
Decorated military commander, Brigadier-General Fidelis Satuku (Retired), has died, he was 64.
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced in a statement.
ZNA said General Satuku who had battled a kidney-related ailment for some time, died Monday afternoon at the Military Hospital in Mutare.
He was a veteran of Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, and his Chimurenga name was Comrade George Mackenzie.
Satuku was previously in the news for describing then-Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constantino Chiwenga as a "political general" with little practical military experience or expertise".
Source - Byo24News