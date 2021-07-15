Latest News Editor's Choice


Another Army commander dies

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole
Decorated military commander, Brigadier-General Fidelis Satuku (Retired), has died, he was 64.

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced in a statement.

ZNA said General Satuku who had battled a kidney-related ailment for some time, died Monday afternoon at the Military Hospital in Mutare.

He was a veteran of Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, and his Chimurenga name was Comrade George Mackenzie.

Satuku was previously in the news for describing then-Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constantino Chiwenga as a "political general" with little practical military experience or expertise".

