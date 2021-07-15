Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK firm to help raise US$3,5bn for Zimbabwe's white ex-farmers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Government has engaged a British financial advisory firm to assist in raising the US$3,5 billion needed to pay former farm owners whose land was compulsorily acquired for resettlement as agreed between the two parties in the Global Compensation Deed signed last year.

In an update on the implementation of the GCD yesterday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the Government had engaged New state Partners as from April 21 this year.

The firm says on its website that it is an independent advisory firm dedicated to the provision of impartial, specialist financial advice to governments, central banks, sub-sovereign or state-owned clients and other parties at interest primarily on issues of debt management and infrastructure financing.

The former farm owners who are indigenous Zimbabweans or citizens of countries that had ratified Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements or Bilateral Investment Treaties with Zimbabwe at the time their land was compulsorily acquired are entitled for compensation for land and improvements in line with the country's laws.

Prof Ncube said the appointment of the financial advisors was done in compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets and began with an international call for Expressions of Interest in September last year.

He said despite delays in their appointment the financial advisors had already commenced work with the Joint Resources Mobilising Committee supporting its capitalraising efforts with a number of funding options being worked on.

"These include, but are not limited to bonds issued domestically (both listed and unlisted); bonds issued into international markets (both listed and unlisted); listed and unlisted equity and quasi-equity type instruments; structured financial arrangements, including the issuance of asset-backed securities, and off-balance sheet financing arrangements using commercial guarantees," he said.

Prof Ncube said these structures will augment and complement the resources that have already been secured by Government.

In the 2021 National Budget, Government committed $2 billion towards the compensation of former farmers and the resources are currently being disbursed.

In addition, Government also secured US$250 million towards the compensation process through the donation of a shareholding of equal value in Kuvimba Mining House, to a special purpose vehicle specifically created to raise funds for the compensation.

In the statement, Prof Ncube said Government had also received US$1 million that will go towards the compensation from a dividend paid on its shareholding.

"An amount of US$1 million was declared in favour of the fund for compensating former farm owners and this amount will be applied towards partial settlement of the agreed global compensation figure.

"Subsequently dividends will be paid quarterly and applied in the same manner," Prof Ncube said in the statement.

The signing of the GCD marked a turning point in the restoration of trust and cooperation between the former farm owners and Government.

Prof Ncube said it also consummated Government's desire and commitment to move the Vision 2030 agenda forward and to ensure its timely realisation through increased agricultural productivity, among other initiatives.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Malunga farm invader's car 'likely smuggled' - report

30 mins ago | 208 Views

Villagers call for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign

43 mins ago | 80 Views

As COVID-19 spreads, Zimbabweans rush to get a jab

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa dissolves Bulawayo structures

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe generals sweat over rampant indiscipline

2 hrs ago | 1042 Views

MDC Alliance Covid-19 vaccines: US hits back

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chamisa says 'we're in a crisis', 'MDC stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines'

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Gutu denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zanu-PF youths batter 6 soldiers

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

'WikiLeaks mole' Satuku dies

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Choeni buried amid controversy

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe govt defers ex-farmers' compensation

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Armed robber fished from his hideout

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

'Late contact tracing behind surge in Kwekwe Covid-19 cases'

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'ZUPCO buses Covid-19 super spreaders'

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ekusileni assessment results not yet out

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

US$4,2m boost for Boterekwa Road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Exorbitant internet costs choke Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Late journalist a moving BaKalanga encyclopaedia'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

IOM rescues stranded illegal migrants

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Govt reduces workforce to 10%

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

US$1,8 million steel project fails to take off

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

No, Mr Biti, you are not a jack of all trades

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Civil servants get 50% salary increment

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

No jab, no job for Zimbabwe's public service staff

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People forced to produce HIV status proof at police road blocks'

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

16 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 2429 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

16 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

16 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Another Army commander dies

17 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

23 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 7378 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

23 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

23 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

23 hrs ago | 1435 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

24 hrs ago | 390 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

24 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days