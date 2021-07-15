Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

United States imported COVID-19 vaccines into Zimbabwe to 'checkmate Zanu-PF?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe, facing a wave of new Covid-19 infections and a slow vaccination campaign, will only accept Chinese, Indian and Russian vaccines under the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX, a spokesman for President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday.

In June, Zimbabwe turned down an invitation to draw down on its three million vaccines allocated under COVAX, claiming lack of storage facilities for the United States-manufactured Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency, has now suggested that Zimbabwe is deliberately delaying approving vaccines from Europe and the United States in a calculated political move.

Weaving a conspiracy, Charamba claimed the United States embassy in Harare had imported half-a-million vaccines which it handed over to the main opposition MDC Alliance so the party would run a parallel vaccination programme to the government scheme.

The plan, Charamba claimed, had been frustrated by Zimbabwe's apparent reluctance to licence other vaccines apart from those it has approved so far: China's Sinopharm and Sinovac; Russia's Sputnik V and Covaxin from India.

Charamba tweeted: "The United State embassy strategy has been to desperately stampede the ministry of health to allow the government to accept importation and administration of those unregistered vaccines, using Covax facility. This would then provide cover to this political donation.

"Unfortunately for them, Chinese, Russian and Indian vaccines which are now registered for use in the country are now registered with the World Health Organisation, making them part of the COVAX menu.

"Zimbabwe insists that any assistance under COVAX limits itself to those registered vaccines. The United States and their MDC-Alliance lackeys are in a real bind."

The British-Swedish AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna from the United States are some of the popular vaccines currently being administered.

Charamba claimed that the MDC Alliance had received "two tranches of American vaccines, in total amounting to half-a-million doses for a political vaccination programme through which they hope to checkmate the goodwill that has accrued to Zanu-PF through a sprite public vaccination programme."

The MDC Alliance denied Charamba's allegations and accused the government of politicising vaccines.

"There's no truth whatsoever to this," spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said. "The MDC Alliance has not received vaccines from any person or organisation.

"It's a matter of regret that government officials are politicking over such an important issue given the vaccination hesitancy that needs to be addressed. As far as we're concerned, the priority is to save lives."

Zimbabwe's decision to pick-and-choose vaccines offered has been criticised, especially as most African countries are battling vaccine shortages.

Just 643,203 of Zimbabwe's 15 million people were fully vaccinated by Monday, while 1,184,435 had at least taken the first dose.

There were 2,113 new Covid-19 infections and 75 deaths, according to official figures.

The government's ambitious plan to vaccinate one million more people by the end of July has gone off track, with health workers at public hospitals reporting that they are overwhelmed.

The ministry of health, in a statement on Monday, said it was planning to expand vaccination by roping in private clinics and hospitals.

Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Vashandiri Vashe: A Zhombe musical group rocking national gospel charts

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Malunga farm invader's car 'likely smuggled' - report

4 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Villagers call for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

As COVID-19 spreads, Zimbabweans rush to get a jab

5 hrs ago | 850 Views

Chamisa dissolves Bulawayo structures

6 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwe generals sweat over rampant indiscipline

6 hrs ago | 2150 Views

MDC Alliance Covid-19 vaccines: US hits back

6 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Chamisa says 'we're in a crisis', 'MDC stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines'

6 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Gutu denies joining Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zanu-PF youths batter 6 soldiers

6 hrs ago | 1142 Views

'WikiLeaks mole' Satuku dies

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

Choeni buried amid controversy

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabwe govt defers ex-farmers' compensation

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Armed robber fished from his hideout

6 hrs ago | 928 Views

'Late contact tracing behind surge in Kwekwe Covid-19 cases'

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

'ZUPCO buses Covid-19 super spreaders'

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Ekusileni assessment results not yet out

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

US$4,2m boost for Boterekwa Road dualisation

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Exorbitant internet costs choke Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

'Late journalist a moving BaKalanga encyclopaedia'

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

IOM rescues stranded illegal migrants

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt reduces workforce to 10%

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

US$1,8 million steel project fails to take off

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

No, Mr Biti, you are not a jack of all trades

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

UK firm to help raise US$3,5bn for Zimbabwe's white ex-farmers

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Civil servants get 50% salary increment

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

No jab, no job for Zimbabwe's public service staff

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

'People forced to produce HIV status proof at police road blocks'

6 hrs ago | 1144 Views

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

19 hrs ago | 1283 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

19 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 2532 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

20 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

20 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

20 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

20 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

20 hrs ago | 125 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

20 hrs ago | 183 Views

Another Army commander dies

21 hrs ago | 3324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days