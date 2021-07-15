Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

COVID-19 third wave takes toll on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The third wave of Covid-19 infections has continued to take its toll on Zimbabwe, increasing the number of active cases to 27 513 as of yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report says a total of 2 683 new cases and 50 deaths were reported yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 2163 from 2186 the previous day. Cumulatively, the country has recorded 88 415 Covid 19 cases, 58 155 recoveries and 2 747 deaths.

As of July 19, 3pm, there were 811 hospitalised cases, of which 109 were new admissions, 259 asymptomatic, 432 mild to moderate, 97 severe and 23 in intensive care units.

The national recovery rate now stands at 66 percent with 2 441 recoveries reported yesterday alone.

The national level four lockdown is still in place and the Health and Child Care Ministry has declared Hurungwe, Kariba, Makonde, Bindura, Centenary, Seke, Goromonzi, Chiredzi, Zaka, Harare's northern suburbs, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Kwekwe as hotspots.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF denies plan to ban women from wearing mini-skirts

51 mins ago | 208 Views

EFF urges Zimbabweans not to use contraceptives

59 mins ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF's Abednico Ncube battles Covid-19

1 hr ago | 471 Views

I'm locked up, waiting to be deported to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 453 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League executive election preparations in full swing

1 hr ago | 63 Views

United States imported COVID-19 vaccines into Zimbabwe to 'checkmate Zanu-PF?

7 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Vashandiri Vashe: A Zhombe musical group rocking national gospel charts

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Malunga farm invader's car 'likely smuggled' - report

8 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Villagers call for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

As COVID-19 spreads, Zimbabweans rush to get a jab

9 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chamisa dissolves Bulawayo structures

9 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Zimbabwe generals sweat over rampant indiscipline

9 hrs ago | 2729 Views

MDC Alliance Covid-19 vaccines: US hits back

9 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Chamisa says 'we're in a crisis', 'MDC stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines'

9 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Gutu denies joining Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF youths batter 6 soldiers

9 hrs ago | 1352 Views

'WikiLeaks mole' Satuku dies

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Choeni buried amid controversy

9 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zimbabwe govt defers ex-farmers' compensation

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Armed robber fished from his hideout

9 hrs ago | 1099 Views

'Late contact tracing behind surge in Kwekwe Covid-19 cases'

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

'ZUPCO buses Covid-19 super spreaders'

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

Ekusileni assessment results not yet out

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

US$4,2m boost for Boterekwa Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

Exorbitant internet costs choke Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Late journalist a moving BaKalanga encyclopaedia'

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

US$3,3 million lifeline for Mbare

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

IOM rescues stranded illegal migrants

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Govt reduces workforce to 10%

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

US$1,8 million steel project fails to take off

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZRP teacher accused of raping pupil

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

No, Mr Biti, you are not a jack of all trades

10 hrs ago | 678 Views

UK firm to help raise US$3,5bn for Zimbabwe's white ex-farmers

10 hrs ago | 354 Views

Civil servants get 50% salary increment

10 hrs ago | 1290 Views

No jab, no job for Zimbabwe's public service staff

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

'People forced to produce HIV status proof at police road blocks'

10 hrs ago | 1308 Views

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

23 hrs ago | 1314 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

23 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 2580 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

23 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

23 hrs ago | 1058 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

23 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

23 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

24 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days