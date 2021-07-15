COVID-19 third wave takes toll on Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The third wave of Covid-19 infections has continued to take its toll on Zimbabwe, increasing the number of active cases to 27 513 as of yesterday.The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report says a total of 2 683 new cases and 50 deaths were reported yesterday.The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 2163 from 2186 the previous day. Cumulatively, the country has recorded 88 415 Covid 19 cases, 58 155 recoveries and 2 747 deaths.As of July 19, 3pm, there were 811 hospitalised cases, of which 109 were new admissions, 259 asymptomatic, 432 mild to moderate, 97 severe and 23 in intensive care units.The national recovery rate now stands at 66 percent with 2 441 recoveries reported yesterday alone.The national level four lockdown is still in place and the Health and Child Care Ministry has declared Hurungwe, Kariba, Makonde, Bindura, Centenary, Seke, Goromonzi, Chiredzi, Zaka, Harare's northern suburbs, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Kwekwe as hotspots.