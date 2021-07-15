Zanu-PF Youth League executive election preparations in full swing

News / National

by Staff reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Zanu-PF National Youth league executive elections are underway across the country's 10 provinces starting from cell level.In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF acting secretary for Youth League Tendai Chirau said the election process is currently underway from the lower structures of the party."President Mnangagwa and the Politburo directed elections for the wings and they have to be done by September. The thrust is to make sure that all the structures from the cell to the provincial structures are in place before we go for the national executive elections. The Youth League structure starts from the cell, to the branch, district, province and eventually on the national executive."The Politburo directed that the elections must start from the cell level which is the lowest structure of the wing. This is a process which is currently underway and it is being supervised by the Commissariat Department. The Commissariat will be able to call for the setting up of other structures. It's a process which is done in that manner," said Chirau.