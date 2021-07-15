Teacher rapes student at ZRP high

News / National

by Lloyd Rabaya/Simbarashe Sithole

A Science teacher at ZRP high school in Harare was arrested on Monday after he allegedly raped a 15-year old student in a Science laboratory.

According to a police internal document Charles Mlambo who resides at ZRP high boarding school, allegedly raped the minor whom he was having one on one lessons with."The complainant told the accused that she was feeling cold, the accused person then took the complainant to another room inside the laboratory that was a bit warmer," read part of the document.Whilst inside the room, that is when Mlambo did the malevolent act and the complainant could not find any help since the laboratory is far away from other buildings.After the maliceful deed, Mlambo ordered the complainant to go and attend Geography lesson with Mr. Misheck Majoni of the same neighborhood."The complainant decided to tell Mr. Majoni since he is a family friend.Mr. Majoni summoned the complainant's aunt who then took the complainant to ZRP Hatcliffe to make a report," the document read.Mlambo was then arrested at his household.