Joshua Nkomo's ally dies

by Simbarashe Sithole

The late vice president Joshua Nkomo's ally Steady Kakora Mhindurwa has died.

He was 90.Mhundurwa's son Edward confirmed the death saying he died today at Howard hospital where he was battling diabities.The deceased started political activism in 1961 as a ZAPU cader in Highfields, Harare. This resulted in him being declared a prohibited immigrant by the colonial regime and was 'deported' to the then Chiweshe Tribal Trust Lands now Chiweshe Communal Lands in Mazowe District of Mashonaland Central Province.He continued his political activitism in the rural areas of Chiweshe and the new Smith regime awarded with a number of house arrests at his rural home and eventually was detained twice at Gonakudzingwa alongside with the late father Zimbabwe J Nkomo and cde VP Joseph Musika.First for one year (1965-66) released then redetained for five years(1966-71).He was released during the Pearce Commission but soon after in 1974 was redetained at Hwahwa Prison till independence.At Hwahwa he was only released just before the Lancaster House Conference.After Independence he remained focused joined ministry of agriculture as a resettlement officer at Sanyati and went into full time farming.At the age of 90 he has left an admirable legacy of humility and unity.He is survived by wife Charity, 8 children and several grandchildren.Meanwhile, Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has applied for his hero status to the government and his funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.