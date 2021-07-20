Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa bosses in court

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Four top Zifa board members moved US$740 000 from Zifa's nostro account into the bank account of a private company belonging to one of them in 2019, allegedly to block a debtor using a courtissued garnishee order grabbing a small fraction of the cash, US$161 762, out of the accounts.

Yesterday Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo and his three fellow governing board members Phillimon Machana, Farai Jere and Briton Malandule, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna charged with obstructing the course of justice.

Kamambo, Machana, Jere and Malandule are alleged to have agreed to transfer the money from ZIFA's nostro account with Ecobank and hide it in an account held by Conduit Investments, a company owned by Machana, in a bid to evade settling the US$161 762 debt owed to Daisy Guest House (Pvt) Limited.

They also allegedly resolved to open four new accounts which they would use to receive funds channelled by FIFA and CAF for soccer development until ZIFA had managed to settle the debt.  

Already Daisy and the authorities had been having problems because the original garnishee order was on Steward Bank accounts, that were empty, and Ecobank could not release the funds until its name was on the order. Through their lawyers, the quartet, demanded the State to furnish them with copies of the garnishee order relating to ZIFA's Ecobank account before January 25, 2019, which barred them from removing the money.

When in court yesterday the four asked the State to provide details as to when it alleges each of them were served or notified of the garnishee order and also for an explanation of how the State comes to the conclusion that the money when it was in Ecobank were funds subject to the garnishee order since the order was for Steward Bank accounts, that were empty. The State promised to have the documents ready before the four return to court on Thursday next week.

Daisy Guest House started the long process of getting its money off Zifa in 2016, winning on November 23, 2016, a High Court order for Zifa to pay this debt. Zifa did not pay, said Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira for the State.

Almost two years later, on October 15, 2018, Daisy Guest House obtained a garnishee order from the High Court against ZIFA's two Steward Bank accounts. Armed with the garnishee order, on November 21, 2018, the Sheriff of the High Court approached Steward Bank to effect the judicial attachments.

The State alleges that the Sheriff was told that ZIFA had no money in the two Steward Bank accounts and he decided to proceed to Ecobank Borrowdale Branch on the following day where he had reason to believe the money now was.  But the Sheriff failed to garnish the accounts after Ecobank told him that the order was directed to Steward Bank, not them, and so they could not let him collect the money.

A couple of months later, on January 25, 2019, Kamambo, Machana, Jere and Malandule heard that the Sherriff wanted to garnish the Ecobank account over the Daisy Guest House debt.  

They then allegedly held an emergency meeting where they resolved to transfer US$740 270 held in its two Ecobank accounts into Machana's company's bank account.  It is the State's case that the four resolved that money received from FIFA for football development be temporarily transferred into Conduit Investment account as a precaution until the Daisy Guest House debt was cleared.

The State alleges that new bank accounts were opened with Ecobank: two nostro, one FAP and two RTGS and that FIFA, CAF and other stakeholders be informed of these new banking details.

Kamambo and his team allegedly agreed that the money was to be transferred into new ZIFA accounts with Ecobank as soon as these has been opened.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

3 hrs ago | 1069 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Jacob Zuma leaves jail to attend brother's funeral

4 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for halt to UK deportations

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

UK deportation flight to Zimbabwe takes off just one-third full on Wednesday

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabweans jump off 2nd floor at UK deportation centre

4 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Marry savages 'evil' Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Kwekwe deputy mayor dies

4 hrs ago | 959 Views

Malunga gets notice to vacate farm

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Dethroned Chief Ndiweni forms pressure group

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

BCC sets up mobile vaccination team

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Ex-army captain slaps businessman with US$20m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

New twist to 'mysterious' £330 000 supercar

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

3 armed robbers arrested in Masvingo

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chitungwiza woman loses US$20k to armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers reject 'measly' pay hike

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

Forex pricing SI haunts Mnangagwa's govt

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

First Zina president Clarah Nondo dies

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Govt urged to reintroduce executive mayors, urban councils

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Trio nabbed for smuggling 19 000 litres of fuel

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Govt 'frees' Caledonia from Harare

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Jealous man plants ivory in ex-wife's toilet

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

July Moyo halts BCC purges

5 hrs ago | 639 Views

Benjani gets his UEFA A badge

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Journalist Gwakuba Ndlovu burial set for today before Zanu-PF hero status

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Operator of impounded bus to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

5 die of Covid-19 after attending funeral

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Mozambique war

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

Econet steps up its sustainability drive, joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

Joshua Nkomo's ally dies

17 hrs ago | 4342 Views

Govt to increase hospital beds capacity for Covid-19 patients

18 hrs ago | 446 Views

Teacher rapes student at ZRP high

18 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Zimbabwe extends Covid-19 vaccination to private sector

19 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Kambarami seeks reinstatement

19 hrs ago | 1363 Views

US's Fort Detrick biolab cited as an origin of the Covid-19 pandemic

19 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF denies plan to ban women from wearing mini-skirts

20 hrs ago | 850 Views

EFF urges Zimbabweans not to use contraceptives

20 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zanu-PF's Abednico Ncube battles Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 2325 Views

I'm locked up, waiting to be deported to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League executive election preparations in full swing

20 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days