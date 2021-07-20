Journalist Gwakuba Ndlovu burial set for today before Zanu-PF hero status

News / National

by Staff reporter

VETERAN journalist and war veteran Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu will be buried today at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo, his family has said.Gwakuba Ndlovu died last Friday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) from a heart ailment.He was 87.Yesterday, his wife Mrs Caroline Gwakuba Ndlovu said Gwakuba Ndlovu's service will be held in the morning."My husband will be buried tomorrow at the Lady Stanley Cemetery at around 10am. There will be a service at home, number 16 Jungle Road in Trenance from 7.30am," said Mrs Gwakuba Ndlovu.Gwakuba Ndlovu was born on 23 September 1934 at Dombodema Mission in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South province.In 2014, Gwakuba Ndlovu was among 21 pioneers of the liberation struggle who received the Liberation and Independence Medals, together with six serving ZDF members and three who were retired.During the liberation struggle, Gwakuba Ndlovu was the director of publicity and information of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu), between 1964 and 1978. He once served as the diplomatic representative for Zapu based in Algeria responsible for Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger and Mali. He also covered countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Luxemburg, the Netherlands and the Federal Republic of Germany.On behalf of Zapu he participated in a number of the then Organisation of African Unit summits, AfroAsian People's Solidarity Organisation meetings, United Nations, anticolonialism committee conferences, Heads of State and several international journalism conferences at places such as in Prague, Pyongyang, Moscow, Berlin, Cairo, Kinshasa, Rome and New Delhi.From midJune to midJuly 1979, Gwakuba Ndlovu and Dr Barnabas Dzingai Mutumbuka undertook a lecture tour in Canada on behalf of the Patriotic Front (PF) to apprise Canadians on the sociopolitical situation in the then ZimbabweRhodesia and why the PF was strongly opposed to the treacherous MuzorewaSmith regime.In 1972, Gwakuba Ndlovu was sent to the Soviet Union by Zapu and among his group were now BrigadierGeneral (Retired) Abel Mazinyane, Colonel (Retired) Thomas "Menu" Ngwenya, late Jack Amos Ngwenya, Phebione Makonese, Easter Ndiweni and Josiah Ncube. After independence Ndlovu joined the Chronicle as a senior editorial staff member. He was later appointed Features and Supplements Editor for both Chronicle and Sunday News.The late journalist left Chronicle and The Sunday News in 1984 to join the Munn Publishing Company where he was the contributing editor and regional manager responsible for Matabeleland, the Midlands, Masvingo, Botswana and Zambia. He left Munn Publishing Company in September 1987 after he was offered a post by Lonrho Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Executive with responsibility over the same region as that he covered with Munn Publishing.Lonrho Zimbabwe later sent him to Swaziland in January 1988, where his responsibility as a consultant at that country's official newspaper, The Swazi Observer was to revive that publication by training the workers.