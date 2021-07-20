Jealous man plants ivory in ex-wife's toilet

News / National

by Staff reporter

A PLOT by a jealous Guruve man to get his ex-wife and her boyfriend imprisoned by planting ivory on her hit a snag after he was arrested for possession of ivory.Fisher Mupini tried to get his ex-wife Beauty Kajiwa (30) and her Mozambican boyfriend Master Tauia Mangani jailed, but they were acquitted on charges of possession of ivory after Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday ruled that it had been planted.The court heard that on June 4, 2021 Mupini called the police and Zimparks officials at around 10pm and informed them that the duo had ivory that it was selling.Police officers and ZimParks officials stormed their house and found the duo sleeping.They searched all the rooms and the ivory was found stashed on the thatched roof of their bathroom.The duo was arrested and taken to court.In their defence they implicated Mupini, who was the State witness, say ing he was jealousy of their affair and wanted to fix them.The court then acquitted the duo say ing the State had failed to prove its case against them.Albert Charewa prosecuted.